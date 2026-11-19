By Nii Amarh Amarteifio, Politcal & Branding Strategist.

KGL Group Executive Chairman, Alex Apau Dadey, has called for a stronger focus on building large, globally competitive and trans-generational African businesses, arguing that the growth of such companies will be critical to the continent’s economic transformation.

Speaking as a panellist at CNBC Africa’s inaugural INVESTED 2026 Forum in Gauteng, South Africa, Mr. Dadey emphasised that Africa must move beyond celebrating the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and create the conditions that allow businesses to scale into large corporations and conglomerates capable of competing globally.

“One thing that I’m also very passionate about, as you mentioned, is building trans-generational African champions. Because I believe that that’s the anchor on which Africa can develop,” he said.

Mr. Dadey noted that while SMEs remain vital to Africa’s economic development, the ambition must be to support businesses through successive stages of growth, from small enterprises to medium-sized businesses, large corporations and ultimately conglomerates.

He stressed that Africa’s economic transformation would require a deliberate effort to multiply successful businesses and encourage the emergence of stronger African-owned enterprises.

“Africa has many entrepreneurs who start successful businesses, but relatively few companies grow into large, globally competitive African-owned corporations. What we need is a change in terms of capital, policy, infrastructure, governance and business strategy to enable more African companies to scale up,” he observed.

The KGL Group Executive Chairman made the remarks during a panel discussion titled “Gauteng as Africa’s Business Bridge: Infrastructure, Logistics and the Race to Remain Competitive,” which examined Gauteng’s position as a continental economic powerhouse and gateway for investment, trade, industrial development and regional integration.

The discussion was moderated by Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of FORBES AFRICA, with other panellists including Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development; Teddy Daka, Chief Executive Officer of Zutari; and Mpho Kubelo, Chief Risk Officer of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

On regional economic integration, Mr. Dadey highlighted the importance of strengthening commercial relations between Ghana and South Africa, describing both countries as important economic centres with considerable opportunities for businesses to leverage each other’s markets, expertise, technology and infrastructure.

He noted that although Ghana hosts the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the economic and business environments across African countries differ significantly, requiring practical approaches to cross-border business development and collaboration.

He challenged businesses and policymakers to consider how Ghanaian and South African companies could work together to develop stronger regional value chains and unlock opportunities across the continent.

Drawing on his experience in Ghana, Mr. Dadey recounted how, after relocating permanently to the country approximately 11 years ago, he and his team built KGL into one of the country’s major businesses by revenue, while leveraging technology to transform sectors of the economy.

He cited the transformation of Ghana’s lottery industry through digital technology as an example of how innovation can modernise traditional sectors, improve operational efficiency and create opportunities for expansion across Africa.

According to him, KGL’s technology-driven operations have extended beyond Ghana into Côte d’Ivoire and several other African markets, demonstrating the potential for African companies to export expertise, technology and business models across national borders.

He suggested that such experiences could offer valuable lessons for businesses and institutions in South Africa seeking to modernise traditional industries and strengthen their digital ecosystems.

Mr. Dadey also broadened the discussion on public-private partnerships, arguing that collaboration between government and the private sector should not be restricted to commercial infrastructure and profit-oriented projects but should also extend to community development and social interventions.

He highlighted KGL’s investments in social development initiatives, including healthcare infrastructure, education, scholarships and other community-based programmes.

“We don’t talk about public-private partnership in community development only as a commercial arrangement. When we talk about public-private partnership, it shouldn’t be limited to fully commercial activities,” he said.

He explained that private-sector institutions could complement government efforts in addressing social and developmental needs through investments in hospitals, schools, scholarships and other interventions that directly improve the lives of citizens.

Mr. Dadey’s contribution at the forum underscored the role of African private-sector leadership in advancing enterprise growth, technological innovation, regional integration and community development, while positioning African-owned businesses to become stronger participants in the global economy.

CNBC Africa’s INVESTED 2026 is a pan-African investment platform bringing together global investors, policymakers and business leaders to explore opportunities in Africa’s economic and technological transformation.

The inaugural forum, hosted in Gauteng, South Africa, is anchored in the Gauteng City Region and aligned with the province’s Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030) agenda, positioning Gauteng as a strategic gateway for trade, investment, innovation and continental business collaboration.