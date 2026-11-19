Emirates has been ranked the World’s Best Airline in TIME and Statista’s inaugural World’s Best Airlines 2027 list, which recognises airlines around the world that excel in customer service and operational performance. The airline also took first place in the Best Value and Business Travel categories, alongside high recognition in several other categories.

Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline, said:“Undeterred by the challenges of this year, we continue to invest in product and service across almost every touchpoint. We will maintain that focus because, as this top ranking in TIME shows, customers notice when an airline gets the fundamentals right. A big credit goes to our people who bring the Emirates experience to life in the air and on the ground. Their professionalism and commitment are what our customers experience every day. In our business, there’s no finish line, and we’re already working towards an even stronger 2027 and beyond, so you can expect more from Emirates.”

According to TIME, Emirates’ rankings reflect its reputation for some of the industry’s most luxurious flying, its expanding Premium Economy offering and Dubai’s enduring appeal as a destination. Partnerships with tourism organisations across the Indian Ocean, Europe, Southeast Asia and the UAE also help attract more visitors across its network.

Niels Terfehr, Deputy CEO Statista R, said: “Emirates’ results this year stand out for their consistency. Topping the overall World’s Best Airlines ranking, while also leading the Best Value and Business Travel categories, reflects strong performance across both passenger experience and operational reliability – the two pillars our ranking is built on. It’s a result grounded entirely in direct feedback from travellers around the world, combined with independent flight-performance data.”

The ranking is based on a quantitative study run by Statista, a leading data and business intelligence provider, which surveyed passengers on every continent. Respondents rated their satisfaction with up to five airlines they had flown with in the past three years. They scored cabin comfort, service quality, entertainment and connectivity, food and beverage, value for money and family-friendliness. Statista then combined these ratings with each airline’s operational performance data to produce an overall score.

Emirates’ long-standing product and service investments ensure that every journey, in every cabin, delivers a memorable travel experience.

Recent highlights from the airline include:

A US$ 7 billion cabin retrofit programme moving at pace: To date,108 Emirates aircraft have been retrofitted, giving customers a more consistent experience across the fleet and bringing the airline’s latest products to more travellers, including the highly acclaimed Premium Economy. By December 2026, Emirates Premium Economy will serve close to 100 destinations across its network.

To date,108 Emirates aircraft have been retrofitted, giving customers a more consistent experience across the fleet and bringing the airline’s latest products to more travellers, including the highly acclaimed Premium Economy. By December 2026, Emirates Premium Economy will serve close to 100 destinations across its network.

Industry-first comfort innovations: Emirates’ latest market-leading innovations include the world’s first electrically powered Premium Economy seat with a privacy divider, and the U-Dream headrest, a first of its kind in Economy Class. Over the next six months, the electrically powered Premium Economy Class seat with the privacy divider will be available on 11 Emirates aircraft and the new Economy Class Seat U-Dream headrest will be available on 29 Emirates aircraft.

Emirates’ latest market-leading innovations include the world’s first electrically powered Premium Economy seat with a privacy divider, and the U-Dream headrest, a first of its kind in Economy Class. Over the next six months, the electrically powered Premium Economy Class seat with the privacy divider will be available on 11 Emirates aircraft and the new Economy Class Seat U-Dream headrest will be available on 29 Emirates aircraft. Ultra-fast connectivity: Starlink Wi-Fi, now on 74 Emirates aircraft, is complimentary for customers in all cabins to stream content, game, make calls, work, and browse social media throughout their journey on both seatback screens and personal devices simultaneously.

Starlink Wi-Fi, now on 74 Emirates aircraft, is complimentary for customers in all cabins to stream content, game, make calls, work, and browse social media throughout their journey on both seatback screens and personal devices simultaneously.

Award-winning entertainment: ice, Emirates’ onboard on-demand entertainment system, offers over 6,500 channels of the latest movies, TV shows, music, games and podcasts, on demand and in over 40 languages.

ice, Emirates’ onboard on-demand entertainment system, offers over 6,500 channels of the latest movies, TV shows, music, games and podcasts, on demand and in over 40 languages. Elevated dining onboard: From regional specialities to global favourites, Emirates’ destination-inspired menus reflect the flavours of the places it flies to. At any given time, the airline offers over 1,570 daily menus across its network. Onboard menus change monthly, and recipes are continually reviewed and refined. In the last year, the airline has also introduced a new champagne and wine line-up across every cabin, alongside special and seasonal menus celebrating holidays, special observances as well as its sponsored sporting events.

From regional specialities to global favourites, Emirates’ destination-inspired menus reflect the flavours of the places it flies to. At any given time, the airline offers over 1,570 daily menus across its network. Onboard menus change monthly, and recipes are continually reviewed and refined. In the last year, the airline has also introduced a new champagne and wine line-up across every cabin, alongside special and seasonal menus celebrating holidays, special observances as well as its sponsored sporting events. A family-first experience: On almost all routes and in every class, children are served tasty and nutritious kid’s meals. Families traveling with babies are offered organic baby food, milk formula, baby bottles are available on request and infant amenity kits are also provided. On ice, kids can choose from hundreds of entertainment options including Disney, Marvel Studios, Star Wars collections, or indulge in Harry Potter series, in addition to special kids cartoon channels and over 100 video games. Children of every age also get complimentary toys and giveaways, and Cabin crew can take an instant Polaroid set in a limited-edition photo frame as a keepsake. The airline has also run Travel Rehearsals supporting families of children with autism in more than 80 destinations.

On almost all routes and in every class, children are served tasty and nutritious kid’s meals. Families traveling with babies are offered organic baby food, milk formula, baby bottles are available on request and infant amenity kits are also provided. On ice, kids can choose from hundreds of entertainment options including Disney, Marvel Studios, Star Wars collections, or indulge in Harry Potter series, in addition to special kids cartoon channels and over 100 video games. Children of every age also get complimentary toys and giveaways, and Cabin crew can take an instant Polaroid set in a limited-edition photo frame as a keepsake. The airline has also run Travel Rehearsals supporting families of children with autism in more than 80 destinations. Built for business: Emirates continues to raise the standard for business travel, with the roll-out of refreshed Business Class cabins and the latest seats across its Boeing 777, Airbus A380 and A350 fleets. On the ground, customers can relax, work or dine in 42 lounges worldwide, including flagship lounges in Dubai, while complimentary chauffeur-drive in eligible markets makes every journey seamless from door to door. Together, these investments make Emirates a natural choice for business travellers.

The full awards list can be viewed here