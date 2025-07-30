Ghana’s US$60bn Petroleum Hub project draws global investors

An investment consortium comprising five firms has held an exploratory meeting with the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) to discuss potential areas of collaboration.

The consortium includes IBS Dolphin Ltd (local partner), Gharably Integrated Engineering Co. (GIECO), Worldwide Container Services, an international marketing firm, and an international consulting engineering firm specializing in equipment, management, and logistics.

They engaged in comprehensive discussions with PHDC’s Deputy Chief Executive Officers, Onasis Rosely and Halimatu Sadia Abdulai, on Monday, July 28, 2025,

Welcoming the delegation, Mr Onasis Rosely, Deputy CEO for Operations and Technical, described the Petroleum Hub project as an ambitious yet achievable initiative that reflects Ghana’s commitment to addressing Africa’s persistent energy challenges.

He highlighted Ghana’s strategic geographical location, stable democracy, and investor-friendly regulatory framework as key factors that should attract investors to the project.

Sadia Abdulai Abu, Deputy CEO of Finance and Administration, outlined the key and ancillary components of the Petroleum Hub project that should appeal to the consortium.

She also sought further details about the consortium’s capacity to deliver on such a significant undertaking.

Wagdi Salah, Managing Director of External Projects at GIECO, emphasized his company’s strong reputation for executing major projects in Egypt, Gabon, and other parts of Africa, disclosing that GIECO has now shifted its focus to West Africa and is particularly interested in the Petroleum Hub project.

Mr Salah commended PHDC for its seamless information flow and exceptional organization, distinguishing it among other entities.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to hold further discussions to solidify interest and commit to the construction of the Petroleum Hub project.

The Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) was established under the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation Act, 2020 (Act 1053) to lead the development of a world-class petroleum and petrochemical hub in Ghana. The hub is intended to serve the energy needs of the West African sub-region and the broader continent.

PHDC aims to promote innovation, research, and strategic infrastructure development to meet Africa’s growing demand for petroleum products and services. By creating an integrated petroleum value chain, the Corporation aims to unlock economic opportunities, promote industrial growth, and generate sustainable employment for Ghanaians and citizens across Africa.

The Petroleum Hub Project, estimated at $60 billion, will be located in Jomoro, in Ghana’s Western Region. The hub will comprise: Three refineries with a total capacity of 900,000 barrels per stream day (BPSD), and five petrochemical plants with a minimum capacity of 90,000 BPSD.

Storage tanks with a cumulative capacity of 10 million cubic meters and at least two jetties to support import and export activities.

The project is poised to position Ghana as a leading hub for petroleum and petrochemicals in Africa, thereby enhancing regional energy security and economic integration.