Video: Family of Daddy Lumba denies being officially informed of his passing

There’s no family without controversy, and the late Daddy Lumba’s is no exception. His death, like that of many beloved icons, is already steeped in confusion and emotional conflict.

In a video sighted by GHPage TV, the Abusuapanin (family head) of the legendary highlife musician says the family has not been officially informed of Lumba’s passing. More disturbingly, they claim they have been denied access to the mortuary and are demanding the keys to verify that their son is indeed deceased.

“We want to see the body. We want proof that our son is really gone,” the Abusuapanin said, questioning why the family has been sidelined in both information and funeral planning.

What’s complicating matters further is the revelation that Daddy Lumba had two wives, both named Serwaa. One, Akosua Serwaa, based in Germany, has been publicly mourning the artist on social media. The other, who resides in Ghana, is alleged does not know the family and has refused to even speak to the Abusuapanin on the phone.

Beyond the mystery and pain of exclusion, there are signs that this family rift runs deep. According to the Abusuapanin, Daddy Lumba was reportedly bitter before his death, having felt hurt that his own family failed to crown him a chief, despite his fame and contributions.

The Abusuapanin insists that Akosua Serwaa from Germany is the woman known to the family, and says the family’s exclusion from the ongoing arrangements, including a candlelight vigil set for 2 August; is both disrespectful and unacceptable.