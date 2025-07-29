GeneralMajor 1

Justin Kodua condemns CJ suspension, warns of threat to judicial independence

3 Min Read
Justin Kodua/Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo/ECOWAS Court

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has issued a stern warning over what he described as a politically motivated attack on the independence of Ghana’s judiciary, following the suspension of the sitting Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Kodua described the suspension as “workless” and “disgraceful,” alleging that it forms part of a broader agenda by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to undermine the judiciary and manipulate outcomes in their favour.

“We are witnessing the workless and politically motivated suspension of a sitting Chief Justice. This disgraceful act is a direct attempt to cripple judicial independence and bend the course to serve the agenda of the ruling party,” he said.

Kodua further described the move as a dangerous precedent that threatens Ghana’s constitutional order and the principles of democratic governance. He criticised the silence of key state institutions and questioned recent judicial decisions, suggesting that some court rulings have reinforced public suspicion of executive interference.

“We are not surprised by recent pronouncements from some courts. Certain judgments being given are very questionable and only strengthen the view that there is a well-orchestrated attempt by this government to have a barbaric effect on our judicial system. It is a shame for our democracy,” he said.

His comments reflect growing concerns among political observers and civil society organisations about the perceived erosion of judicial neutrality and the rising politicisation of state institutions.

Calling on the judiciary to rise above political pressure, the NPP General Secretary urged judges to uphold their constitutional mandate and protect the integrity of Ghana’s legal system.

“We call on our judges to stand firm. They should not allow political parties, particularly the government of the day, to dictate how justice is administered. They swore an oath to safeguard our constitution and defend the fundamental human rights of citizens,” he said.

“We urge them to stand by that oath, to abide by it, and not allow any political party to determine their judgments.”

