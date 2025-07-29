Lands Minister condemns unlawful invasion of Bekwai forestry office, calls for immediate prosecution

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has condemned the reported invasion and closure of the Bekwai District Office of the Forestry Commission by individuals allegedly posing as National Security operatives.

In a statement issued on Monday, 28th July 2025, the Minister described the act as “brazen and unlawful” and called on law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute those responsible without delay.

“As Sector Minister, I am deeply appalled by this incident and strongly condemn the invasion in no uncertain terms,” Buah stated.

He stressed that such actions undermine the rule of law and erode public trust in institutions tasked with ensuring national security and environmental governance.

“Such acts of lawlessness undermine the rule of law, threaten public peace and tarnish the integrity of institutions like the National Security, and must not be allowed to fester,” he said.

The incident, which occurred earlier in the day in the Ashanti Region, involved unknown individuals who forcibly shut down the Forestry Commission’s district office in Bekwai. It is not yet clear what their motives were, but reports indicate that they presented themselves as operatives of National Security.

While investigations are yet to be concluded, the Ministry is urging relevant security agencies to act promptly.

“I call on all relevant law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend and prosecute all those involved in the said illegality. This will serve as a strong deterrent to other unscrupulous persons who may harbour similar intentions,” the Minister added.

The Forestry Commission plays a key role in regulating forest reserves, managing forest resources, and supporting efforts to curb illegal mining and deforestation. The unauthorised closure of one of its district offices has raised concerns about the safety of public officers and the need for reinforced institutional protections.

As of press time, no official statement had been released by the National Security Secretariat regarding the identity or legitimacy of the individuals involved.

The Ministry says it will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.