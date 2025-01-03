Armah-Kofi Buah describes Akufo-Addo’s government as the worst in the nation’s history

The Deputy Minority Leader and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ellembele in the Western region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has criticized President Akufo-Addo’s performance in the last eight years.

He believes the outgoing president has failed to deliver effectively and described his eight years in office as clear evidence of his inability to lead the nation.

“Let me remind His Excellency that his tenure in office will remain a timely reminder of how not to govern a country,” he stated.

The lawmaker made these remarks in parliament after the president’s last State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Friday, January 3.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah claimed that the president’s poor performance was resoundingly reflected in the December elections.

“This abysmal record was confirmed on December 7th when the people of Ghana delivered the most overwhelming and emphatic vote of rejection any government has ever witnessed in the Fourth Republic,” he added.

While dissatisfied with the Akufo-Addo administration, he expressed hope for a positive change under the incoming NDC government.

“But let me also be quick to assure the good people of Ghana that hope is on its way. With President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, we can once again have a brighter future, emerging from this glare of despair,” he said.

He further criticized the president for reckless borrowing and mismanagement of state funds.

“Mr President, you will be remembered as the first president who was cautioned by the IMF when you began, and you are still being cautioned at the end of your term. You left something very important in your account – you left out an account of your promise to God to build a cathedral. But, Mr President, I will leave that between you and your God,” he added.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo outlined the various intervention programmes, policies, and steps he has taken over the past eight years to move the country forward. He also expressed hope that the economy is doing well and prayed that the next government continues along the same track to maintain progress.