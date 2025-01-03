Major 1Major Politics

Wicked games in NPP: Two MPs hire ‘Assassins’ to dirty Napo’s character

Even before the 11-member review committee, put together by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to look into what went wrong in the 2024 elections will commence work, assassinating the characters of certain key people, have been planned already.

Two Members of Parliament (MPs), one from the Ashanti Region, a female, who is part of the NPP Caucus Leadership in Parliament and her Colleague from one of the constituencies in the Kwahu area of the Eastern Region, have engaged some youth to embark on mudslinging of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NPP running mate for the 2024 Presidential Elections.

To lead the onslaught against Dr Prempeh, is a failed Parliamentary aspirant for the Adentan Constituency and the agenda is expected to be rolled out on Monday, January 6, 2025.

The lead character, who has Adenta as part of his nickname, is expected to recruit people in Kumasi to do the dirty work for the two MPs.

As part of the plot, serious lies will be told about Dr Prempeh, who is highly recognized for his relationship with the NPP grassroots.

NPP insiders are worried that such machinations, would have far-reaching consequnces on the postmortem that NPP was embarking on, to solidify its base towards the 2028 elections.

The MP from the Kwahu area, who is sponsoring the character assassination of Dr Prempeh popularity called Napo, is gaining notoriety for his financial sponsorship to dirty his fellow NPP members, to pave way for him to achieve his political ambition.

More To Come!

