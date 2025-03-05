Ex-NSA deputy director heeds President’s call

…..Returns to Ghana amid investigation into ghost names scandal

Gifty Oware Mensah, A former Deputy Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), has returned to Ghana, amid an ongoing investigation into ghost names scandal at the NSA.

Reports indicate that, Oware Mensah, who had been in the United States after the elections, arrived in the country yesterday, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the afternoon, and was met at the airport by some family members.

Ahead of her arrival, President John Dramani Mahama, had directed that she and others be declared wanted and their assets frozen. He said this was part of holding the state officials accountable for their stewardship.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 27, he said, “As part of our Operation Recover All Loot programme, I have already tasked our investigative bodies with bringing the culprits of the National Service Ghost names scandal to justice.”

“Such brazen theft of public funds must not go unpunished,” he announced.

“Unfortunately, some of these culprits are believed to have absconded from this country already. I have directed that they be declared wanted and their assets traced and frozen until investigations are completed,” President Mahama noted.

Gifty Oware Mensah’s arrival, follows reports that NIB officials, had been seeking her arrest in connection with the scandal.

Her return, comes shortly after the NIB detained Kwaku Ohene Gyan, also a former Deputy Director of Operations at the NSA, popularly known as Osonoba.

The ghost names scandal at the NSA, involves allegations of fraudulent payments made to non-existent personnel on the National Service payroll.

Media investigations suggest that thousands of ghost names were inserted into the system, leading to significant financial losses for the state.

Preliminary findings indicate that some NSA officials allegedly facilitated these payments, diverting funds meant for genuine national service personnel.

The scandal has prompted calls for greater transparency and accountability in the scheme’s administration, which enrolls thousands of young graduates annually.

While, Gifty Oware Mensah’s role in the scandal remains unclear, her return to Ghana signals potential legal proceedings or further questioning by the authorities.

Security agencies are expected to intensify their probe as they work to unravel the full extent of the fraudulent scheme.

The NSS scandal, coincided with the arrest of the ex-Minister of Education, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi. The former Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Board was taken into custody by the NIB at Kawukudi.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has since confirmed that he authorized the arrest of the former PPA Board Chairman.

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi, was taken into custody by the NIB on February 23, 2025, and is currently under investigation for financial matters related to his tenure as Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructural Investment Fund (GIIF).

According to his lawyer, Ken Kuranchie, on the day of his arrest, a group of men in three pickups arrived at Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi’s residence and informed him that he was needed at the NIB.

He voluntarily accompanied them to the NIB head office, before being transferred to the agency’s Kawukudi offices in Accra.

When questioned about the arrest during a media interview on Monday, March 3, 2025, Dr. Ayine confirmed his involvement, stating, “Yes, I did.”

Providing further details, he added, “Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi was arrested and questioned, and he did admit that the $2 million was paid for no work done.”

“We’re still investigating the circumstances of the payment and those who were involved,” Dr. Ayine stated.

President Mahama had directed authorities to declare suspects in the NSS ghost names scandal wanted and freeze their assets. Some suspects are believed to have fled the country.

The NIB also detained Yaw Danso, an Accountant at the National Service Authority (NSA), in connection with the ghost names payroll scandal that has rocked the institution.

This, the President said, forms part of holding the officials accountable for their stewardship.

Yaw Danso’s arrest, follows that of Kwaku Ohene Gyan,’s detention on February 22, 2025.

The ghost names scandal has resulted in significant financial losses for the state, with several high-ranking officials now under investigation.

President Mahama stressed that his government would leave no stone unturned in tackling corruption within public institutions, adding that the administration of scholarships has also been plagued with irregularities.

“Administration of scholarships has been fraught with challenges,” he admitted, suggesting that reforms may be necessary to ensure transparency and efficiency in state-funded programmes.