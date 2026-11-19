A 30-year-old man from Tottenham has been arrested in Dublin, Ireland, in connection with the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Thomas Oduro in North London.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, is in custody in Ireland ahead of an extradition hearing scheduled for December 7, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

Oduro was stabbed on Lordship Lane in Haringey on Friday, November 13. Police were called to the scene at 6:07 pm, but he was pronounced dead despite efforts by officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

No arrests had been made when police identified the victim the following day. Investigators subsequently worked with the Crown Prosecution Service and international authorities, leading to the suspect’s arrest in Dublin.

Ireland’s national police service, Garda Síochána, said its extradition unit arrested a man in his 30s on a warrant issued by UK authorities in connection with the homicide investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, who is leading the investigation, said officers had worked quickly to secure an arrest but were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Oduro’s death and whether others were involved.

“Our officers have worked quickly to secure an arrest, and our enquiries are continuing at pace,” he said.

He said the killing had shocked the community and appealed for information to help bring those involved to justice.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity between 5 pm and 6 pm on November 13 to come forward, particularly those who may have seen people entering or leaving Lordship Recreation Ground around the time of the attack.

Officers have increased patrols in the area and are continuing to engage residents. They are also expected to return to the scene on Friday evening, November 20, to speak with members of the community.

Oduro’s family described him as a kind, caring and cheerful young man whose smile could brighten any room.

In a tribute released by the Metropolitan Police, the family said he was a much-loved son, brother, cousin and friend who brought happiness to those around him.

“Thomas was a funny, kind and caring young man whose smile could light up any room,” they said.

The family said they wanted him to be remembered for the love he shared, the happiness he brought and the lives he touched, rather than the circumstances of his death.