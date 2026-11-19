The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Elisha Mahama Akpanichie against his conviction for the murder of Eric Johnson, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel and Safari Resort, popularly known as Jirapa Dubai.

The ruling, delivered on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, upholds the life sentence imposed on Mahama by the Wa High Court on October 15, 2025.

Mahama, a former Human Resource Manager of the hotel, had challenged his conviction, arguing that the trial judge made errors in the directions given to the jury.

He also disputed the qualifications and expertise of a fingerprint examiner whose evidence was relied on by the prosecution during the trial.

The prosecution had presented forensic evidence, including fingerprints and footprints, alongside telephone records to establish Mahama’s involvement in the murder.

However, the appellate court dismissed his challenge, affirming both the conviction and the life sentence.

Two other persons charged in connection with the murder, a female hotel employee and a security officer, were acquitted and discharged after the court found insufficient evidence against them.

Mahama remains the only person convicted in the murder of Johnson and will continue to serve his life sentence following the Court of Appeal’s decision.

He may, however, seek further review of the ruling at the Supreme Court.