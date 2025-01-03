NDC MPs visit fire-ravaged Katamanto market, assure support for victims

A delegation of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament, led by the MP for Odododiodioo, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, visited the Katamanto Market in Accra to commiserate with traders and residents affected by the devastating fire that gutted the market on Thursday morning.

The group, which included Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare (Techiman North), Rita Odoley Sowah (La Dadekotopon), and Sampson Chiragia (Navrongo Central), extended the NDC’s sympathies and solidarity to the victims.

They conveyed the deep concern of President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, Vice President-Elect, and the entire party leadership, regarding the plight of the victims and the thousands of households dependent on them.

The MPs, assured the traders of the incoming administration’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the recurring market fires.

They also reiterated the NDC’s plan to modernize markets across the country to improve safety and facilitate trade.

The executive of the traders expressed gratitude for the visit and pledged their support for any government initiatives aimed at alleviating their suffering.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Thursday, completely destroyed the Katamanto Market, leaving thousands of traders, particularly those dealing in second-hand clothing, devastated. Many have lost their goods and livelihoods in the tragic incident.