GeneralMajor 2

NDC MPs visit fire-ravaged Katamanto market, assure support for victims

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

A delegation of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament, led by the MP for Odododiodioo, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, visited the Katamanto Market in Accra to commiserate with traders and residents affected by the devastating fire that gutted the market on Thursday morning.

The group, which included Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare (Techiman North), Rita Odoley Sowah (La Dadekotopon), and Sampson Chiragia (Navrongo Central), extended the NDC’s sympathies and solidarity to the victims.

They conveyed the deep concern of President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, Vice President-Elect, and the entire party leadership, regarding the plight of the victims and the thousands of households dependent on them.

The MPs, assured the traders of the incoming administration’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the recurring market fires.

They also reiterated the NDC’s plan to modernize markets across the country to improve safety and facilitate trade.

More Read

Kantamanto Fire victims rain curses on perpetrators

UE/R: Bugri chief squanders victims donated cash.
John Mahama  sympathises with flood victims; condemns the government’s lack of action.
Why John Mahama wept over 35 ‘Pay As You Go’ NDC MPs

The executive of the traders expressed gratitude for the visit and pledged their support for any government initiatives aimed at alleviating their suffering.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Thursday, completely destroyed the Katamanto Market, leaving thousands of traders, particularly those dealing in second-hand clothing, devastated. Many have lost their goods and livelihoods in the tragic incident.

You Might Also Like

Kantamanto Fire victims rain curses on perpetrators

UE/R: Bugri chief squanders victims donated cash.

John Mahama  sympathises with flood victims; condemns the government’s lack of action.

Why John Mahama wept over 35 ‘Pay As You Go’ NDC MPs

Share this Article
Previous Article Wicked games in NPP: Two MPs hire ‘Assassins’ to dirty Napo’s character
Next Article Drunken Zambian policeman freed 13 suspects to celebrate New Year
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Land dispute escalates in Adjiriganor as family claims legal victories against powerful opponents
General Major 1
Drunken Zambian policeman freed 13 suspects to celebrate New Year
Major 3 World
NDC MPs visit fire-ravaged Katamanto market, assure support for victims
General Major 2
Wicked games in NPP: Two MPs hire ‘Assassins’ to dirty Napo’s character
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?