Kantamanto Fire victims rain curses on perpetrators

Traders who fell victim to the Kantamanto fire outbreak have rained curses on individuals they believe deliberately set the market ablaze. They are confident the perpetrators will not escape the wrath of God for their act of wickedness.

One of the victims, in an interview with GhanaWeb, stated, “Anyone who has a hand in this market fire, which has caused innocent people such pain and misery, will pay dearly for their actions.

“Majority of traders here at Kantamanto are single parents. You have burnt down the market—how do you expect us to feed our families? How can we take care of our children in school? We are already complaining that times are hard in Ghana, and this is the result of the wickedness of some Ghanaians. Many of the traders here have taken loans, and now their wares are destroyed. How are they going to service their loans and survive? Why burn the market because you want us out of here? You could have just told us that you wanted your land back, and we would have vacated the place peacefully. You could also have driven us out at gunpoint, and we would have left. But instead, you chose to burn down the entire market.”

She added, “Whoever has a hand in this wicked act will be questioned by the Almighty God. We will cry unto the Lord in prayers against the perpetrators and their families, and God will rain curses on each one of them and their family members because of the difficulty and suffering they have caused us. Some of the victims have collapsed from shock. The pain we are going through will be visited upon the perpetrators and their unborn generations.”

A devastating fire ravaged the Kantamanto market, causing extensive damage to several shops and properties.

The fire, which broke out around 1 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2024, was eventually contained by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service after 13 fire tenders were deployed to the scene.

Footage from the scene shows the market engulfed in smoke, with the fire visibly wreaking havoc.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Alex King Nartey, confirmed in an interview that no casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with authorities working to determine the source of the blaze and assess the extent of the damage.