Bawumia donates cash & 250 packets of roofing sheets to Kantamanto fire victims

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended a helping hand to traders affected by the recent fire at Kantamanto Market by donating 250 packets of roofing sheets, totalling 5,000 pieces, along with ridge caps.

The donation is aimed at assisting traders in rebuilding their businesses after the devastating blaze.

The items, were presented on Dr Bawumia’s behalf by former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, and his team.

This, follows an earlier contribution of GH¢200,000 by the former Vice President to support the recovery efforts of the affected traders.

Speaking to Citi News, Titus Glover, highlighted the importance of disaster preparedness and urged traders to prioritize insurance to safeguard their investments against future calamities.

“I want to remind the traders of what His Excellency the Vice President said during his visit—that they should take insurance very seriously. As these infernos have become frequent, it is crucial they secure insurance coverage for their activities here. Security is also paramount,” he said.

He also announced that Dr Bawumia plans to provide CCTV cameras to enhance security in the market once the reconstruction is complete. “There is a need for the traders to establish their internal security arrangements.

He promised that when the reconstruction is done, he will support them with CCTV cameras—‘the silent police’—to monitor activities in the market,” Glover added.

Yaw Sarpong, the Financial Secretary of Kantamanto Market, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the traders for Dr. Bawumia’s generosity.

“He came here and presented an amount of GH¢200,000 to us, which was very generous. We thought he would not come again, but fortunately, he has returned with 250 packets of iron sheets, which are more than sufficient to roof our structure. We thank him so much,” Sarpong said.

The donation and security initiatives have been widely welcomed by the Kantamanto traders as they work to rebuild and secure their businesses following the fire disaster.