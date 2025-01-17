Randy Abbey to GNPC, Bennet Ankantoa for COCOBOD  

The John Mahama administration, has earnestly started appointing individuals to key agencies even before supervisory ministers assumed office to provide regulatory oversight.

Among these agencies are, the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF) and the National Lottery Authority (NLA), both of which fall under the Ministry of Finance, to be headed by Cassel Ato Baah Forson.

Yesterday, President Mahama, appointed Sammy Gyamfi Esq. as the Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

He was previously rumoured to be interested in a role at the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The Herald, is picking up reports that additional institutions are expected to receive new leadership in the coming days.

One such institution is the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), where Bennet Ankantoa, a former Managing Director of the now-defunct Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC), is tipped to become the new CEO.

COCOBOD, operates under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture soon to be headed by Eric Opoku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo South Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Similarly, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), under the Ministry of Energy, is expected to see a leadership change. Dr Randy Abbey, formerly of Metro TV, has been mentioned as the likely successor to current CEO, Joseph Abuabu Dadzie.

Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, has been dismissed as CEO of MIIF. He has been replaced by Justina Nelson as Acting CEO, effective January 14, 2025.

Nelson, currently a group head at Zenith Bank overseeing energy and commercial banking, brings extensive expertise in finance and mining.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, has been appointed Acting Director-General of the NLA, following Samuel Awuku’s resignation on January 13, 2025.

Awuku, in a letter to President John Dramani Mahama, cited his election as Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, as the reason for stepping down. His resignation ends his tenure at the NLA, a position he had held since August 2021.

Abdul-Salam’s appointment took effect on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

A letter from the Office of the President stated: “His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, has, in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 45(1) of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722), appointed you as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority pending the Constitutionally required advice of the Board of the Authority in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

Abdul-Salam, who previously served as Regional Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, also contested the Tamale North parliamentary seat and held the position of Metro Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

His leadership is expected to inject fresh energy into the NLA, which regulates lottery activities in Ghana.

Mr Ankantoa, the incoming COCOBOD CEO, was in December 2022, enstooled the ‘Amankorahene’ (development chief) of Chiraa Divisional Area with the stool name Nana Kofi Ankantoa Nana Akantoa I.

He is a professional accountant, thus becomes the first ‘Amankorahene’ of Chiraa which is the ‘Benkum’ (left-wing) Division of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

He was also a former Director of Finance at the Ghana High Commission, United Kingdom, as well as the Ghana Embassy in Washington, the United States of America and a former Regional Director of the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department for Brong-Ahafo and later Bono Region.

Barima Minta Afari II, the Chief of Chiraa in the Sunyani West Municipality, also the ‘Benkumhene’ (Chief of the left-wing Division) of the Dormaa Traditional Area said the chiefs and people of the town appreciated the immense contributions of the new chief towards the area’s progress, hence his installation.

Dr Randy Abbey, has stepped down as the host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV after 23 years.

He officially resigned as Managing Director of Ignite Media Group (parent company of Metro TV, Original TV, and Original FM) on December 31, 2024.

Reports say he had stopped working at Metro TV.

In a video tribute shared on social media, the channel celebrated Abbey’s legacy, describing his departure as the “end of an era.”

Beyond his media roles, Abbey remains influential in Ghanaian football, serving as an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and president of Kpando Hearts of Lions Football Club.

In 2006, he was honoured with the prestigious Order of the Volta and a Grand Medal for his contributions to media and Ghana’s historic FIFA World Cup qualification.

Sammy Gyamfi, in a press release signed by the Acting Spokesperson of the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency, has been appointed as the acting Managing Director of PMMC.

As part of his mandate, Mr Gyamfi, will oversee the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), a key initiative promised in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto.

The GoldBod, a top priority of the Mahama administration, will operate under the guidance of the Minister for Finance and aims to drive economic revitalization.

The Ghana Gold Board’s primary objectives, will include the sustainable management and marketing of the nation’s gold resources, formalizing the small-scale mining sector, and providing essential support services to the mining industry.

This initiative, is expected to boost transparency, economic growth, and the equitable distribution of benefits from Ghana’s gold resources.

Mr Gyamfi, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. A lawyer and Economic Policy Analyst, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and a Bachelor of Law degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He also holds a Barrister at Law certificate from the Ghana School of Law and an MA in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana.

An alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School, Mr Gyamfi, has completed Executive Certificates in Emerging Leaders and Strategic Leadership Programmes.

His professional background, includes serving with Ibrahim Mahama’s Exton Cubic Group Limited, a reputable mining company, and as the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The establishment of the Ghana Gold Board, is expected to transform the management of Ghana’s gold resources, creating a more robust and sustainable mining sector, while enhancing government revenue and ensuring the well-being of local communities.

Mr Gyamfi’s appointment, signals a strong commitment to delivering on the NDC’s manifesto promises and driving Ghana’s economic growth through strategic resource management.