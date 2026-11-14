Marriage counsellor Kweku Adumatta dies

Ghanaian marriage counsellor and motivational speaker Kweku Adumatta, popularly known as Uncle Kweku Adumatta, has died after a short illness.

He reportedly died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, although details of the illness and circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

Adumatta built a public profile through radio and television appearances, where he counselled audiences on marriage, relationships, family life and personal development.

He featured on programmes across UTV, Joy Prime, Happy FM and Onua FM, sharing advice on the responsibilities and challenges associated with marriage.

A recurring part of his counsel was the need for couples to accommodate each other’s differences, practise compromise and avoid selfishness in their relationships.

He also advocated treating marriage as a lifelong commitment rather than a casual arrangement. His ‘3Ds’ concept — defining, determining and developing oneself before marriage — formed part of his approach to preparing individuals for married life.

In September 2025, Adumatta attracted public attention after arguing during an appearance on The Real Talk Podcast that marriage was a sacred covenant and not a contract.

His work extended beyond broadcasting to training, public speaking and management consultancy. He addressed issues including stress management, anger control, entrepreneurship and self-improvement.

He also participated in corporate engagements, mass weddings and women’s empowerment programmes, using the platforms to promote personal growth and healthy relationships.

Adumatta was also an author and life coach.