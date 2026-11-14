Gabriel Pwamang nominated to act as Chief Justice

Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang has been nominated to perform the duties of Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie during his absence from November 12 to November 24, 2026.

The nomination was announced in a November 11 circular issued by Justice Baffoe-Bonnie to members of the Judiciary.

The Chief Justice said he would be away from the jurisdiction during the period and named Justice Pwamang, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, to act in his place.

“In my absence, His Lordship Justice Gabriel Pwamang, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, will act,” the circular stated.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie is scheduled to return to duty on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The notice was distributed to Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Court, Circuit Court Judges, Magistrates, Directors, Heads of Units and Registrars of Courts.

The Judicial Council, General Legal Council and Judicial Secretary also received copies of the circular.

During the period, Justice Pwamang is expected to oversee the administration of the Judiciary and carry out the administrative responsibilities of the Office of the Chief Justice.