We prefer the Devil over McDan as investor in Songor Project – Concerned Citizens of Ada

By Paul Mamattah

Concerned Citizens of Ada and the Songor Lagoon enclave, have appealed to the government to take swift action to address grievances related to the management of the Songor Salt Project and alleged injustices in the Ada communities.

Addressing a press conference held in Sege in the Ada West District, the spokesperson for the group, Ebenezer Adjaotor, outlined a series of demands, expressing deep frustration over the current state of affairs involving the Executive Chairman of McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley, and its subsidiary, Electrochem.

The group called for the establishment of an Interim Management Committee to oversee the day-to-day administration of the Songor Salt Project.

According to Mr Adjaotor, this move would restore fairness and transparency, reminiscent of the system in place before the project was handed over to Electrochem.

He emphasized the unjust persecution of citizens from both the Ada West and East Districts by McDan and his Electrochem, urging that all charges against these individuals be dropped.

Mr Adjaotor, highlighted the ongoing issue of land acquisitions, alleging that many lands in Sege, as well as government properties in Kasseh and Ada Foah, have been forcibly taken from their rightful owners.

The group demands a thorough investigation into these acquisitions and the return of the lands to their original owners.

Additionally, Mr Adjaotor, raised concerns about unpaid entitlements to retired workers and the dismissal or suspension of employees predating Electrochem’s involvement and called for reinstatement and compensation for all affected individuals.

He called for the payment of retirement entitlements for workers who have not received their due compensation since the companies took over, along with the reinstatement of those unjustly dismissed or suspended.

The group demanded a probe into the deaths of Noah Dameh, a journalist with Radio Ada, and Korletey Agormedah, who was shot on November 6, 2023.

The concerned citizens are demanding a committee to investigate these fatalities and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

They also urged the government to provide support for the families left behind by the deceased.

The press conference further addressed allegations of brutality by state security and land guards against community members, insisting that these actions be investigated, with just punishment for the offenders and compensation for victims adding that chiefs who stood up for their communities and faced similar violence should also receive compensation.

The Concerned Citizens also requested the release of Korletey Agormedah’s body to his family for burial, emphasizing the need for dignity and respect in such matters.

The group declared they would prefer a different investor, even referring to a “devil,” over continuing operations with McDan and Electrochem.

They also suggested a return of Mr Appenteng, a former concession holder, as a possible alternative, despite past controversies.

The group pleaded with the government to act decisively to restore peace, justice, and equity in the region.

The press conference underscores growing tensions between the Ada communities and Electrochem managing the Songor Lagoon salt resource.