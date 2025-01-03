GeneralMajor 2

Ghana Water Company shuts down treatment plant in Tarkwa over galamsey activities

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has temporarily shut down the Bonsa Headworks, a critical water production facility that supplies potable water to Tarkwa and its surrounding areas, due to severe pollution of River Bonsa caused by illegal mining (galamsey) activities.

In a statement released on January 2, 2025, GWCL explained that the pollution from galamsey operations had immensely compromised the quality of the river, making it impossible for the facility to extract water for treatment and supply.

“We regret to inform the public that the Bonsa Headworks, which supplies 75% of the potable water to Tarkwa and its environs, has been shut down due to the massive pollution of River Bonsa by galamsey activities, making it extremely difficult to extract water for treatment,” the statement read.

GWCL also stated that despite their best efforts to mitigate the damage to the river and restore water extraction capabilities, all attempts had been unsuccessful.

The water treatment facility, according to them, will remain closed until the river quality improves and necessary measures are implemented to ensure safe production.

“We have made every possible effort, but unfortunately, we have not been able to restore the situation. The river is still being monitored for acceptable quality parameters to allow us to restart production. Until then, the plant will remain closed,” the statement continued.

The announcement has reignited public concern over the devastating impact of galamsey on the country’s water resources.

Many are calling on the government to take urgent and decisive action against illegal mining operations to prevent further damage to water bodies and avoid more water supply disruptions.

