NPP constitutes election review committee, Announces Parliamentary group leaders

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

 The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has established an Election Review Committee to assess its performance in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

This decision was made during a National Council meeting held on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

The committee, chaired by the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, will conduct a comprehensive post-election review and provide recommendations to guide the party’s future strategies. 

The committee is expected to engage party stakeholders and the general public before submitting its final report within three months.

The committee members include:

1. Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye – Chairman

2. Emerita Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu – Member

3. Prof. Kofi Osei Akuoko – Member

4. Prof. Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi – Member

5. Dr. Felix Yamoah – Member

6. Dr. Joseph Agyapong Darmoe – Member

7. Mr. F.F. Anto – Member

8. Mr. Kwaku Domfe – Member

9. Hon. Gifty Kusi – Member

10. Hon. Abdulai Abanga – Member

11. Seidu Nasigri, Esq. – Member

12. William Yamoah – Member/Secretary

The committee’s report, will serve as a foundation for the NPP’s efforts to reflect, rebuild, and prepare for the next general elections. Party executives and members, have been urged to support the committee’s work.

Parliamentary Leadership Announced

In a related development, the NPP National Council, in line with Article 14(2) of the party’s Constitution, has appointed leaders for its parliamentary group for the 9th Parliament.

The leadership team includes:

1. Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin – Minority Leader

2. Hon. Patricia Appiagyei – Deputy Minority Leader

3. Hon. Annoh Dompreh – Minority Chief Whip

4. Hon. Habib Iddrisu – 1st Deputy Minority Whip

5. Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib – 2nd Deputy Minority Whip

The party’s leadership, emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation, as it seeks to regroup and strengthen its parliamentary presence in the face of its minority status.

The NPP’s proactive measures, signal its determination to address setbacks and position itself for a stronger political future.

