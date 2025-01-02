Prof Oquaye chairs NPP’s 11-member committee tasked to probe 2024 electoral defeat

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has established an 11-member committee, chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, to investigate the party’s loss in the 2024 elections.

The committee has been given a three-month period to conduct its work and report back to the National Council.

According to the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the committee’s terms of reference include reviewing the internal elections and campaign strategy, as well as identifying the challenges that led to the electoral defeat and proposing solutions.

Former President John Dramani Mahama was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, marking a remarkable return to office after a contentious race. The Electoral Commission (EC) announced on December 9 that Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast.

He defeated Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his main rival from the NPP, who garnered 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

Mahama’s victory also delivered a major win for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which clinched a majority in Parliament.

Over 180 seats have already been confirmed for the NDC, including key constituencies previously held by the NPP, strengthening Mahama’s mandate as he prepares to resume the presidency.