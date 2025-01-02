Major 2Politics

Prof Oquaye chairs NPP’s 11-member committee tasked to probe 2024 electoral defeat

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has established an 11-member committee, chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, to investigate the party’s loss in the 2024 elections.

The committee has been given a three-month period to conduct its work and report back to the National Council.

According to the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the committee’s terms of reference include reviewing the internal elections and campaign strategy, as well as identifying the challenges that led to the electoral defeat and proposing solutions.

Former President John Dramani Mahama was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, marking a remarkable return to office after a contentious race. The Electoral Commission (EC) announced on December 9 that Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast.

He defeated Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his main rival from the NPP, who garnered 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

More Read

NPP constitutes election review committee, Announces Parliamentary group leaders

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is NOT the reason for the 2024 defeat in ‘Akan’ Regions : Dr Razak Kojo Opoku writes
Mahama reiterates Jean Mensah’s “It is Finished”
184 Yendi NPP members suspended for breaching party’s constitution

Mahama’s victory also delivered a major win for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which clinched a majority in Parliament.

Over 180 seats have already been confirmed for the NDC, including key constituencies previously held by the NPP, strengthening Mahama’s mandate as he prepares to resume the presidency.

You Might Also Like

NPP constitutes election review committee, Announces Parliamentary group leaders

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is NOT the reason for the 2024 defeat in ‘Akan’ Regions : Dr Razak Kojo Opoku writes

Mahama reiterates Jean Mensah’s “It is Finished”

184 Yendi NPP members suspended for breaching party’s constitution

Share this Article
Previous Article Koku Anyidoho backs Mahama’s plan to rebuild Ghana with prayer and hard work
Next Article NPP constitutes election review committee, Announces Parliamentary group leaders
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NHIA disburses GH¢270m to hospitals for last quarter of 2024
Health Major 2
Ghana Water Company shuts down treatment plant in Tarkwa over galamsey activities
General Major 2
Kantamanto Fire victims rain curses on perpetrators
General Major 1
NPP constitutes election review committee, Announces Parliamentary group leaders
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?