Koku Anyidoho backs Mahama’s plan to rebuild Ghana with prayer and hard work

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has expressed support for the Mahama-led administration’s vision of resetting Ghana through a foundation of hard work and fervent prayer.

President-elect John Mahama has consistently emphasized that both prayer and hard work will be the backbone of the country’s governance when he assumes office.

Siding with this approach in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on January 1, 2024, Koku Anyidoho outlined his belief in the power of prayer, referencing the late President John Atta Mills’ style of leadership, which was deeply rooted in hard work and prayer.

“I saw President Mills work hard and also depend on his belief in God through fervent prayers. He personally prayed before and after every Cabinet meeting. I personally believe in prayers. If we are resetting to the days of fervent prayer and hard work, great yes. Ghana 🇬🇭 First praying,” he stated.

It would be recalled that during Mahama’s 2024 election campaign, he pledged to declare a ‘National Day of Prayer’ if elected, stating his commitment to seeking God’s guidance in governance.

Since his victory, Mahama has reiterated his commitment to embarking on prayers.

In his New Year message, Mahama pledged, “This is the time we need to engage in fervent prayers more than we did during the campaign, for God to grant us the strength and wisdom to implement measures that will make Ghana a better place to live. All I will say is that it is finished; God has already done it.

“We will work tirelessly to correct the outgoing administration’s many wrongs, tackle corruption with dogged determination, and reduce excessive government expenditures.”