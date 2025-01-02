GeneralMajor 2

Koku Anyidoho backs Mahama’s plan to rebuild Ghana with prayer and hard work

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has expressed support for the Mahama-led administration’s vision of resetting Ghana through a foundation of hard work and fervent prayer.

President-elect John Mahama has consistently emphasized that both prayer and hard work will be the backbone of the country’s governance when he assumes office.

Siding with this approach in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on January 1, 2024, Koku Anyidoho outlined his belief in the power of prayer, referencing the late President John Atta Mills’ style of leadership, which was deeply rooted in hard work and prayer.

“I saw President Mills work hard and also depend on his belief in God through fervent prayers. He personally prayed before and after every Cabinet meeting. I personally believe in prayers. If we are resetting to the days of fervent prayer and hard work, great yes. Ghana 🇬🇭 First praying,” he stated.

It would be recalled that during Mahama’s 2024 election campaign, he pledged to declare a ‘National Day of Prayer’ if elected, stating his commitment to seeking God’s guidance in governance.

More Read

NDC announces activities to mark John Mahama’s victory and inauguration

A call to patience: Supporting John Mahama to succeed
Akufo-Addo government has set a trap for my incoming government; but we’ll escape unscathed – Mahama
Funding woes threaten Ghana’s educational future – Mahama

Since his victory, Mahama has reiterated his commitment to embarking on prayers.

In his New Year message, Mahama pledged, “This is the time we need to engage in fervent prayers more than we did during the campaign, for God to grant us the strength and wisdom to implement measures that will make Ghana a better place to live. All I will say is that it is finished; God has already done it.

“We will work tirelessly to correct the outgoing administration’s many wrongs, tackle corruption with dogged determination, and reduce excessive government expenditures.”

You Might Also Like

NDC announces activities to mark John Mahama’s victory and inauguration

A call to patience: Supporting John Mahama to succeed

Akufo-Addo government has set a trap for my incoming government; but we’ll escape unscathed – Mahama

Funding woes threaten Ghana’s educational future – Mahama

Share this Article
Previous Article Tettey Yohunu sues Captain Smart for defamation
Next Article Prof Oquaye chairs NPP’s 11-member committee tasked to probe 2024 electoral defeat
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NHIA disburses GH¢270m to hospitals for last quarter of 2024
Health Major 2
Ghana Water Company shuts down treatment plant in Tarkwa over galamsey activities
General Major 2
Kantamanto Fire victims rain curses on perpetrators
General Major 1
NPP constitutes election review committee, Announces Parliamentary group leaders
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?