Tettey Yohunu sues Captain Smart for defamation

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tettey Yohunu, has filed a defamation suit at the Accra High Court against broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, and Media General Limited.

The suit, filed on Thursday, January 2, 2025, alleges that during a radio and TV program on December 27, 2024, Captain Smart made claims that certain elements within the Ghana Armed Forces and some officials of the Ghana Police Service were plotting to destabilise Ghana’s constitutional order through a coup d’état, according to a report by graphic.com.gh.

The court documents further highlight that Captain Smart also alleged that Christian Tettey Yohunu’s appointment as Deputy IGP was politically motivated.

Additionally, Smart claimed that Yohunu had been visiting the homes of National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials while allegedly holding membership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and providing them with money in an attempt to secure his appointment as IGP.

The Deputy IGP is seeking general damages for defamation, along with an injunction to prevent the defendants from making further defamatory statements.

He is also requesting a court order for the defendants to retract the statements and issue unqualified apologies through the media house.