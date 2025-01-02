Annan Arhin Perry writes: Are the recent fire outbreaks a mere coincidence, or do they signify a troubling recurrence of history?

In a passionate open letter, concerned citizen Annan Arhin Perry has drawn attention to a troubling pattern of fire outbreaks that have recently affected various locations across the nation.

Reflecting on past incidents, particularly those that occurred following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) loss in the 2012 general elections, Annan Arhin Perry raises questions about the motives behind these fires.

He recalls a series of devastating fires that struck major markets and infrastructure from December 2012 through 2013, starting with the notorious blaze at the Kumasi Central Market on December 31, 2012.

This was followed by significant incidents such as the destruction of a transformer at the Achimota sub-station in January 2013, and the catastrophic fires that razed Kantamanto and Agbogbloshie markets in May 2013.

The Makola Shopping Mall and Makola No. 2 market also fell victim to flames during this turbulent period.

Annan Arhin Perry’s letter raises a critical question: are the recent fire outbreaks a mere coincidence, or do they signify a troubling recurrence of history?

The concerned citizen, Annan Arhin Perry, urges state security agencies to remain vigilant, especially now that the NPP has transitioned back into opposition

In light of these events, and calls for immediate investigations, echoing the sentiments of former President John Mahama, who ordered inquiries into the abnormal fires during the earlier outbreaks.

As the nation grapples with these concerns, the call for heightened security and vigilance resonates strongly within the community

Published below is what he wrote

ON THE MATTER OF THE RECENT FIRE OUTBREAKS:

LEST WE FORGET; it was fire outbreaks galore after the NPP lost the 2012 general elections, right from December 2012 to 2013.

1. Fire razes Kumasi Central Market- 31st December, 2012. Fire razes Kumasi Central Market – MyJoyOnline

2. Fire destroys transformer at Achimota sub-station- 28th January, 2013. Fire destroys transformer at Achimota sub-station – MyJoyOnline

3. Fire razes Kantamanto- 6th May 2013. https://www.modernghana.com/amp/news/462301/fire-razes-kantamanto.html

4. Agbogbloshie market fire razes structures, burns cash- 15th May, 2013. Agbogbloshie market fire razes structures, burns cash – MyJoyOnline

5. Fire Guts Makola Shopping Mall- 28th May, 2013. Fire Guts Makola Shopping Mall | GhHeadlines Total News Total Information

6. Massive fire destroys Makola No. 2 market- 5th June, 2013. https://www.modernghana.com/news/467106/massive-fire-destroys-makola-no-2-market.html

7. First quarter of 2013, fire outbreaks galore. https://www.modernghana.com/news/470789/first-quarter-of-2013-fire-outbreaks-galore.html

8. Prez Mahama orders investigations into ‘abnormal’ fires. Prez Mahama orders investigations into ‘abnormal’ fires – MyJoyOnline

Are the current fire outbreaks a repetition of history or mere coincidence? Your guess is as good as mine.

Need I say, that state security agencies must be on high alert now that the desperate nation wreckers have been voted out into opposition once again???

Annan Arhin Perry

Concerned Citizen