Major 1Politics

Afenyo-Markin confirmed as Minority Leader for 9th Parliament

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the leadership for the 9th Parliament.

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has been confirmed as the Minority Leader, bringing his legislative expertise and leadership skills to the forefront while Patricia Appiagyei, Member of Parliament for Suame has been appointed Deputy Minority Leader.

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh takes on the role of Chief Whip, expected to manage parliamentary activities effectively.

Additionally, Member of Parliament for Tolon Habib Iddrisu has been confirmed as the 1st Deputy Whip, and Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku (OPK) will serve as the 2nd Deputy Whip, further solidifying the party’s lineup.

The NPP MPs-elect are expected to be briefed on these leadership decisions soon.
This update was shared by broadcaster and private legal practitioner, Richard Dela Sky on X Thursday, January 2, 2024.

More Read

Joe Osei-Owusu burst Oppong-Nkrumah’s minority leader ambition

Bagbin’s Lawyer leaves Afenyo-Markin & others still stranded
Afenyo-Markin pledges to make doctors, lawyers, engineers out of Effutu’s 1,662 BECE graduates
Furious Akufo-Addo considers arrests & prosecutions over ECG mismanagement

He stated, “Breaking: NPP’s National Council confirms Afenyo-Markin as Minority Leader for the 9th Parliament, Patricia Appiagyei as Dep Leader, Frank Annoh-Dompreh as Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu as 1st Dep Whip, and Davis Opoku (OPK) as 2nd Dep Whip. NPP MPs-elect to be briefed later”.

You Might Also Like

Joe Osei-Owusu burst Oppong-Nkrumah’s minority leader ambition

Bagbin’s Lawyer leaves Afenyo-Markin & others still stranded

Afenyo-Markin pledges to make doctors, lawyers, engineers out of Effutu’s 1,662 BECE graduates

Furious Akufo-Addo considers arrests & prosecutions over ECG mismanagement

Share this Article
Previous Article NDC announces activities to mark John Mahama’s victory and inauguration
Next Article Annan Arhin Perry writes: Are the recent fire outbreaks a mere coincidence, or do they signify a troubling recurrence of history?
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NHIA disburses GH¢270m to hospitals for last quarter of 2024
Health Major 2
Ghana Water Company shuts down treatment plant in Tarkwa over galamsey activities
General Major 2
Kantamanto Fire victims rain curses on perpetrators
General Major 1
NPP constitutes election review committee, Announces Parliamentary group leaders
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?