Afenyo-Markin confirmed as Minority Leader for 9th Parliament

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the leadership for the 9th Parliament.

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has been confirmed as the Minority Leader, bringing his legislative expertise and leadership skills to the forefront while Patricia Appiagyei, Member of Parliament for Suame has been appointed Deputy Minority Leader.

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh takes on the role of Chief Whip, expected to manage parliamentary activities effectively.

Additionally, Member of Parliament for Tolon Habib Iddrisu has been confirmed as the 1st Deputy Whip, and Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku (OPK) will serve as the 2nd Deputy Whip, further solidifying the party’s lineup.

The NPP MPs-elect are expected to be briefed on these leadership decisions soon.

This update was shared by broadcaster and private legal practitioner, Richard Dela Sky on X Thursday, January 2, 2024.

He stated, “Breaking: NPP’s National Council confirms Afenyo-Markin as Minority Leader for the 9th Parliament, Patricia Appiagyei as Dep Leader, Frank Annoh-Dompreh as Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu as 1st Dep Whip, and Davis Opoku (OPK) as 2nd Dep Whip. NPP MPs-elect to be briefed later”.