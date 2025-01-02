Major 1Major Politics

NDC announces activities to mark John Mahama’s victory and inauguration

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a week-long schedule of events to mark the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

This was contained in a letter from the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Kwetey, dated January 1, 2025, and addressed to all Regional Chairmen of the party.

“The resounding victory given to our flagbearer, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, to lead Ghana once again is a testament to our collective resolve to deliver progress and prosperity to our beloved country. As we prepare for the momentous occasion of the swearing-in of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as President of the Republic of Ghana on January 7, 2025, I write to inform you of the programme of activities planned ahead of this significant event,” the letter stated.

The series of activities, spanning from January 4 to January 12, 2025, includes celebratory, religious, and formal events designed to unify the nation in joy and gratitude.

From January 4 to January 6, 2025, the celebrations will begin with Victory Celebrations across all constituencies.

More Read

Koku Anyidoho backs Mahama’s plan to rebuild Ghana with prayer and hard work

A call to patience: Supporting John Mahama to succeed
Akufo-Addo government has set a trap for my incoming government; but we’ll escape unscathed – Mahama
Recollation of Results: Accra High Court adjourns ruling on NDC’s objection to January 1

On Saturday, January 4, 2025, Accra will host the Victory Walk, where citizens can celebrate alongside party leaders and members in a festive atmosphere.

The excitement will continue with the Ghana Victory Concert on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Forecourt of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Accra.

The highlight of the programme, the Presidential Inauguration, will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Independence Square, Accra. This event will feature the formal swearing-in of the President-elect, symbolizing the official commencement of the new government term.

Religious thanksgiving services are also part of the programme.

A National Muslim Thanksgiving will be held on Friday, January 10, 2025, at the National Mosque in Kanda, Accra, and at mosques nationwide.

Subsequently, the National Christian Thanksgiving Service will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Independence Square, bringing Christians together to pray for the success of the new administration.

You Might Also Like

Koku Anyidoho backs Mahama’s plan to rebuild Ghana with prayer and hard work

A call to patience: Supporting John Mahama to succeed

Akufo-Addo government has set a trap for my incoming government; but we’ll escape unscathed – Mahama

Recollation of Results: Accra High Court adjourns ruling on NDC’s objection to January 1

Share this Article
Previous Article A call to patience: Supporting John Mahama to succeed
Next Article Afenyo-Markin confirmed as Minority Leader for 9th Parliament
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NHIA disburses GH¢270m to hospitals for last quarter of 2024
Health Major 2
Ghana Water Company shuts down treatment plant in Tarkwa over galamsey activities
General Major 2
Kantamanto Fire victims rain curses on perpetrators
General Major 1
NPP constitutes election review committee, Announces Parliamentary group leaders
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?