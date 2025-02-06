‘Help your NPP colleagues beat NDC members’ – Annoh-Dompreh to supporters

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has urged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ablekma North tuo stand in solidarity with their fellow party members amid ongoing tensions with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at a gathering of party supporters during a visit by the NPP caucus leadership to the party’s parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North, Akua Afriyie, Annoh-Dompreh made a controversial statement, calling on NPP members to actively support their colleagues in confrontations with NDC supporters.

“If indeed you are a member of the NPP and you go to meet your fellow party member in a confrontation with a member of the NDC, stand by your party member,” he asserted.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, accused the NDC of deliberately obstructing the Electoral Commission (EC) from completing the collation process and warned that the NPP would not tolerate further delays.

“We are giving the EC one week—seven days. The EC must come and declare our candidate as the winner of the Ablekuma North election,” he insisted.

He further warned that any continued delay in announcing Akua Afriyie as the MP-elect for the constituency would result in disruptions in Parliament.

“If the NDC, led by Mahama Ayariga, does not act reasonably and continues to prevent the EC from completing the collation, they will never know peace in Parliament,” he stated.

Annoh-Dompreh also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, to intervene decisively against what he described as the NDC’s disruptive tactics.

“If the IGP also decides to look on unconcerned and allow these people to continue like this, we will continue to demonstrate,” he cautioned.

The NPP minority caucus remains firm in its demand for a prompt conclusion of the electoral process in Ablekuma North, insisting that the final results must reflect what they believe to be the rightful outcome of the polls.