MPs summoned for 1st sitting of 9th Parliament on midnight of January 7

The Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Azumah Djietro, has announced that the Ninth Parliament will convene at the Parliament House right after the dissolution of the current Eighth Parliament.

According to him, the first sitting of the new Parliament will begin at 12:05 am on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The session will focus on electing the new Speaker of Parliament and two deputies.

It will also serve as the occasion for administering the oaths of office to the newly elected Members of Parliament, as well as to the newly elected Speaker.

Meanwhile, the House has already approved the 2025 mini-budget for the incoming government.

The outgoing government is also expected to hand over power to the incoming John Mahama administration later in the day.