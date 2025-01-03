GeneralMajor 1

Joe Biden names delegation to attend Mahama’s inauguration ceremony

The President of the United States of America (USA), Joseph R. Biden Jr, has appointed a delegation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect John Mahama on Monday, January, 7 in Accra.

According to a press statement issued by the White House, Shalanda D. Young, Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, will lead the delegation.

The statement reads: “The President today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the inauguration of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on 7th January 2025 in Accra, Ghana. The Honourable Shalanda D. Young, Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, will lead the delegation.”

Other members of the delegation include:

The Honourable Virginia E. Palmer, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana, the Honourable Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, California, the Honourable Frances Z. Brown, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council, The White House

Mr Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Black Star Square, in the heart of the national capital, Accra.

Other dignitaries from both home and abroad are also expected to grace the event, as the outgoing President, Nana Akufo-Addo, hands over the presidency to Mr Mahama.

The former president made a historic return to the highest office in the nation following his landslide victory in the December 7 elections.

Mr Mahama has promised to transform the country’s fortunes, with a focus on job creation through his 24-hour economy policy.

He also pledged to empower women through the establishment of a Women Development Bank, offering low-interest loans to support women-led businesses.

Also, he has committed to enhancing the country’s educational system and making tertiary education more affordable for vulnerable populations.

