Diplomatic brilliance: How Speaker Alban Bagbin defused tensions at president Mahama’s inauguration

By Richlove Kwamina Taylor, CEO of Liquid Force Security Services Limited

At President John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration on January 7, 2025, an unusual moment occurred when Burkina Faso’s president appeared armed during the ceremony.

While this raised questions about diplomatic norms, Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, showcased remarkable diplomatic skill to defuse potential tension.

Diplomatic Protocols and International Norms

The conduct of visiting dignitaries during state functions is governed by well-established diplomatic norms designed to promote trust, mutual respect, and peaceful collaboration. Central to these is the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which provides a framework for interactions between states.

While the convention does not explicitly address the visible armament of visiting heads of state, its principles emphasize respect for the host nation’s sovereignty and protocols.

Traditionally, visiting leaders rely on the host country’s security apparatus to ensure their safety, a practice that signifies trust and collaboration.

Visible armament, however, can challenge these norms and send unintended messages about mistrust or defiance.

Speaker Bagbin’s Diplomatic Brilliance

Recognizing the sensitivity of the situation, Speaker Bagbin addressed the gathering to provide cultural and historical context. He explained the meaning of Burkina Faso as “the nation of strong men and women,” reframing the president’s armed presence as a cultural statement of resilience rather than a breach of protocol.

This intervention not only defused potential misunderstandings but also preserved the event’s spirit of unity and trust.

It demonstrated how diplomacy, when coupled with cultural awareness, can bridge divides and maintain harmony during high-profile events.

Speaker Bagbin’s thoughtful gesture is a powerful reminder of the importance of skilled diplomacy in navigating sensitive situations.

As Ghana celebrated democracy and peace, his leadership ensured that the focus remained on the shared values of cooperation and respect that unite nations.

Richlove Kwamina Taylor is the CEO of Liquid Force Security Services Limited, specializing in cybersecurity and digital forensic investigations.