Mahama tells NDC MPs to nominate Alban Bagbin as Speaker of 9th Parliament

President-elect, John Dramani Mahama has urged the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament to nominate the current Speaker, Alban Bagbin, for the Speaker role in the 9th Parliament.

This was contained in a press release issued by the office of John Mahama and signed by his special aide, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The statement said that following consultations with the national executive and parliamentary leadership of the NDC, Mr Mahama believes it is crucial to nominate Mr Bagbin for the upcoming Parliament.

According to Mr Mahama, the Speaker possesses the necessary experience to lead the new Parliament.

The current 8th Parliament will be dissolved on Monday, January 6, to pave the way for the election of a new Speaker and deputies for the 9th Parliament.