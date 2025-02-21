Mahama uncovers Akufo-Addo’s ‘criminal mishandling’ of economy

…Gives State workers 10% increment effective next month

President John Mahama, has strongly criticized the previous Akufo-Addo administration, accusing it of, “criminally mishandling” the economy.

Mahama, expressed shock at the economic mismanagement he has uncovered, asking, “How can a government be so reckless? I cannot understand,” he added while speaking at the National Tripartite Committee meeting at the Ministry of Labour, Jobs, and Employment.

At the meeting, the government announced a 10percent increase in base pay for public sector workers, effective March 2025.

“We all knew the economy was in crisis, but some of the things I am uncovering myself have been a criminal mishandling of our economy. Ghana is now a crime scene,” he stated.

This pay rise, marks the second adjustment in less than a year. The last one occurred in 2024, when the government approved a 23% increase to address the rising cost of living.

Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Rashid Pelpuo, in his announcement, said the increment takes effect on March 1, 2025

On February 4, 2025, the National Tripartite Committee (NTC), comprising representatives from the government, employers, and organised labour/associations, began negotiations to determine the minimum wage for the year 2025.

These negotiations are critical, as the minimum wage serves as the baseline for wages across various sectors, particularly impacting low-income workers in both the formal and informal sectors of the economy.

The agreed minimum wage will also influence future deliberations on base pay for public sector employees, a process scheduled to follow the completion of the current minimum wage discussions.

President Mahama, asked labour unions to be moderate in their wage demands for 2025, assuring them that once the economy stabilises, he will ensure higher remuneration for workers.

Addressing union leaders, Mahama, stressed the need for patience and collective effort in rebuilding the economy.

“I’ll just appeal to you that let’s tamper our demands for this year, and once we get out of the woods, we’ll set good targets to bring inflation down so that the cost of everything will come down,” he stated.

He further emphasized his administration’s commitment to fair wages, proposing an independent emoluments committee to determine salaries for all workers, including the President.

“We’re prepared to walk this journey with you, but let’s reach an agreement on this one so that we’ll use this year as the year of correction. Once the economy moves in the direction we are hoping for, maybe if you suggest 35%, I’ll support you because it will affect my pay too,” Mahama assured.