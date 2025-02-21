Emirates SkyCargo reinforces commitment to African market

….With strategic expansion plans

Emirates SkyCargo, Emirates Airlines’ cargo division, has reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing logistics and export capabilities in Africa. Nairobi, serves as a central hub for its operations.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Air Cargo and Transport Logistics Africa 2025 conference in Nairobi, Dennis Lister, the Senior Vice President in Charge of Cargo Product and Innovation, outlined the company’s ambitious plans to expand its fleet and strengthen its presence across the continent.

He emphasized the critical role of logistics resilience, particularly in light of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The pandemic highlighted the fragility of global supply chains, especially in food distribution. We responded by repurposing our passenger fleet, including the 777-300Rs, to transport cargo, ensuring that vital supplies reached their destinations,” he said.

This adaptability, underscored the importance of logistics, which, though often overlooked, is essential for farmers, job markets, and consumers alike.

Looking ahead, Mr Lister, disclosed that Emirates SkyCargo plans to add over 15 freighters to its fleet in the next decade, significantly boosting its capacity in Africa.

He explained that this expansion aims to support African growers and farmers by ensuring their exports reach global markets efficiently.

“Our mission is to maintain a steady flow of food supplies to countries worldwide, and Africa plays a pivotal role in this effort,” he added.

Mr Lister, stated that Nairobi remains a cornerstone of Emirates SkyCargo’s African operations, handling 33 per cent of its total volume.

Mr Lister also mentioned that other major hubs include Johannesburg, at 18 per cent, Cape Town, at 12 per cent, and Uganda and Tehabe, at 7 per cent.

He reiterated that the company’s fleet consists of 259 aircraft, including 10 dedicated freighters, with additional support from five wet-leased 747s designated for the African region.

He further pointed out that weekly operations include two freighter flights and two daily passenger flights, demonstrating the airline’s unwavering commitment to the continent.

He said that since its inception in Cairo in 1986, Emirates SkyCargo, has grown to operate 172 passenger flights and eight freighter services weekly across 20 African gateways.

He added that Africa’s primary exports, include fresh produce such as vegetables, meat, berries, and other agricultural products.

“Africa’s agricultural potential is extraordinary. With just a seed in the ground, a farm can thrive, and we are here to support that growth through our capacity,” he noted.

Mr Lister stressed that, while other carriers have scaled back their African operations to focus on e-commerce demands in the Far East, Emirates SkyCargo remains steadfast in its commitment to the region.

He stated that the company will continue to invest in infrastructure and personnel, ensuring that Africa’s exports reach global markets seamlessly.

Mr Lister, noted that as the world increasingly looks to Africa for its agricultural exports, Emirates SkyCargo’s strategic investments and expansion plans, position it as a key player in fostering economic growth and resilience across the continent.