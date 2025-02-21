Politicians hindering galamsey fight – Murtala

Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has disclosed that certain politicians are actively engaged in illegal mining , (galamsey), making efforts to combat this menace, even more difficult.

The minister, expressed deep concerns over the role of political figures in the galamsey industry, stating that their involvement has significantly hindered the government’s efforts to address the issue.

He also pointed out the withdrawal of security forces from galamsey-prone areas in 2022, a decision he believes worsened the situation.

“There’s no denying the fact that politicians are engaged in galamsey… It’s shocking to note that as of 2022, the state had taken a decision to withdraw security forces who were preventing people from engaging in galamsey in all galamsey areas.”

While, speaking on The Point of View with Bernard Avle on Channel One TV, Murtala Muhammed, expressed the government’s commitment to winning the fight against illegal mining, adding that their discussions are not mere rhetoric.

He mentioned that they have put in place measures to stop galamsey with the introduction of planting trees.

“No [rethoric], we want to do less talking and much work. I can tell you what we’re doing is profound. Some of the things I can’t put out there. I had some engagement today, [Wednesday, February 19] with some organisations and institutions to see how we can stop galamsey and at the same time restore the water bodies.”

He assured that Ghanaians will see changes in the galamsey fight in a few months.

“By the will of God, within some few months, the people of Ghana will see some drastic changes as far as our water bodies and galmsey are concerned.”

Murtala Muhammed, urged journalists to actively support the fight against illegal mining (galamsey), emphasizing their critical role in raising awareness and shaping public discourse, and underscored the media’s responsibility in tackling the galamsey menace.

“I think that the media also has a role to play, the media has a huge role to play. What we’re doing is broadening and encouraging stakeholder consultations. We are also looking at sensitization and education,” he stated.

With illegal mining posing a significant threat to the nation, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening collaborations with key stakeholders, including journalists, to intensify public education and advocacy against the destructive practice.

He also stressed the importance of engaging traditional leaders and working closely with the Ministries of Defence and Interior to combat galamsey, noting that many illegal miners are heavily armed, requiring a coordinated and robust response.