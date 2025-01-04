Akufo-Addo’s Auditor-General replacement sparks financial cover-up criticism

The Herald has uncovered reports indicating that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo plans to dismiss the current Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, and appoint a successor just hours before his tenure ends on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Mr. Akuamoah Asiedu, who succeeded Daniel Yao Domelevo in the position, has been serving on a contract following his attainment of the statutory retirement age. His contract is expected to end as part of the President’s decision to appoint a new Auditor-General.

Sources reveal that the President intends to appoint Eugenia Shorme Nortey, the Deputy Auditor-General in charge of Finance, Administration, and Human Resources, as his replacement.

The timing of the move has sparked speculation and criticism, with some alleging that it is part of a calculated effort by the outgoing President to obstruct investigations into potential cases of financial irregularities in state institutions under his eight-year administration.

The appointment is reportedly slated for Monday, January 6, 2025, just a day before President Akufo-Addo hands over power to President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

Critics have also raised concerns about Mrs. Nortey’s ties to Prof. Edward Duah Agyeman, a former Auditor-General and Chairman of the Audit Service Board, and Mr. Akuamoah Asiedu, suggesting the appointment may not be free from political influence.

Comparisons to a similar move by former President John Mahama, who appointed Daniel Domelevo as Auditor-General in December 2016, have been dismissed.

Observers clarify that Domelevo was appointed well before Mahama left office, and no one’s contract was terminated to create space for him.

The timing of President Akufo-Addo’s intended appointment is likely to generate further public debate and scrutiny as his tenure comes to an end.