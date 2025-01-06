Akufo-Addo stirs anger in Audit Service with new Auditor-General appointment

Tension is reportedly high at the Ghana Audit Service, following allegations that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, plans to dismiss the current Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, just hours before his tenure ends tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Sources, have revealed that the President, intends to appoint Eugenia Shorme Nortey, the Deputy Auditor-General in charge of Finance, Administration, and Human Resources, said to be in her 40s, as Mr Akuamoah Asiedu, replacement.

The current Audit General, who succeeded Daniel Yao Domelevo after his standoff with the Akufo-Addo government, has been serving on a post-retirement contract. The contract is expected to be terminated as part of the President’s decision to appoint a new Auditor-General.

Interestingly, Eugenia Shorme Nortey, is reported to have been the one who was appointed by Mr Akuamoah Asiedu’s administration to scuttle the US$1 million Kroll and Associates scandal involving the then Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo.

Kroll and Associates, was awarded a forensic investigation for the criminal prosecution of some appointees of the Mahama government under fraudulent circumstances by Osafo Marfo, but it failed to produce a single report to justify the huge payment.

The Audit Service, flagged the payment and surcharged Osafo-Marfo, currently a Senior Advisor to President Akufo-Addo, but the then Auditor General, Mr Domelevo, who was bent on retrieving the money, was sent home by the President, citing age-cheating.

His successor, Akuamoah Asiedu, was gentle on Osafo Marfo, four officials of the Ministry of Finance, and Kroll and Associates.



Subsequently, Mr Osafo-Maafo and the officials of the Ministry of Finance in 2019, dragged the Auditor-General to the High Court and prayed the court to set aside the GH¢5,510,353.73 surcharge.

They argued that, the Auditor-General, erred in stating that Kroll and Associates, had not done any work.

After months, the court, presided over by Justice Afia Asare Botwe, ruled that, Auditor-General Mr Domelevo, breached the rules of natural justice in handling the audit process for the $1 million Kroll and Associates deal.



By this judgement, the Senior Minister and the five others, are no longer required to refund the $1 million.



Mr Domelevo, had issued the surcharged against Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Michael Ayensu, Abraham Kofi Tawiah, Patrick Nomo, and Eva Asselba Mends, all officials of the Ministry of Finance, and a UK firm, Kroll and Associates.

Staff are angry over the decision of President Akufo-Addo, to appoint Eugenia Shorme Nortey, who is said to have been appointed to her current position just recently, following last year’s departure of Seidu Ahmed Kyei.

The Herald, has been informed that before Eugenia’s current appointment, she was a director of audit, a position others, have held for over 10 years.

Interestingly, other officials of the Audit Service, have been in the positions for over 15 years.

Additional reports are that, some Deputy Auditor-Generals, who are part of the management have been on their rank for over 13 years, hence find it mind-bugling that Eugenia, is being promoted to a full Auditor-General, just a few months as a Deputy Auditor General.

Many of the Audit Service Staff believe Eugenia Shorme Nortey, is not qualified for the job of an Auditor-General.

The timing of the move has also sparked speculation and criticism, with some alleging that it is part of a calculated effort by the outgoing President to obstruct investigations into potential cases of financial irregularities in state institutions under his eight-year administration.

The appointment is reportedly slated for Monday, January 6, 2025, just a day before President Akufo-Addo hands over power to President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

Critics have also raised concerns about Mrs. Nortey’s ties to Prof. Edward Duah Agyeman, a former Auditor-General and Chairman of the Audit Service Board, and Mr Akuamoah Asiedu, suggesting the appointment may not be free from political influence.

Also linked to Mrs Nortey’s possible appointment is one Dennis K. Y. Vormawor, a board member.

Comparisons to a similar move by former President John Mahama, who appointed Daniel Domelevo, as Auditor-General in December 2016, have been dismissed.

Observers clarify that Domelevo, was appointed well before Mahama left office, and no one’s contract was terminated to create space for him.

The timing of President Akufo-Addo’s intended appointment, is likely to generate further public debate and scrutiny, as his tenure comes to an end.