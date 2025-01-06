Major 2Major Politics

Afenyo-Markins stokes fire in Efutu, tells NDC not to nominate MCE

The outgoing Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government not to bother nominating a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Effutu Municipality in the Central Region.

According to the lawmaker, who is also the Member of Parliament for Effutu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not allow an MCE to be elected in that municipality.

Speaking to party members at an event, the incoming Minority Leader stated that the NPP, despite the change of government after heavily losing the December 7 general elections, will still control affairs in Effutu.

“Listen, in the Effutu constituency, we [NPP] are the government. In Effutu, the NPP is the government because all the Assembly seats are for the NPP. We have the Presiding Member, and I want to tell the NDC that we are not ready to change this NPP government in Effutu. So, we are going to work together, and they shouldn’t bother nominating an MCE. It won’t happen! We control Effutu… no way, no way,” the MP said to thunderous applause from the party faithful.

The Effutu Municipality/Constituency has remained one of the NPP’s strongholds in the Central Region for some time now.

The MP, Afenyo-Markin, has occupied the parliamentary seat since 2013 after defeating the NDC’s then Member of Parliament for the area, Mike Allen Hammah, in the 2012 election. Hammah once served as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

