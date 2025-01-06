Tanko-Computer alleges NPP manufacture own pink sheets

The Deputy Director of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Rashid Tanko-Computer, has alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) fabricated their pink sheets for the three contested constituencies that have been declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) in their favour.

On Sunday, January 5, the Electoral Commission declared the parliamentary results for Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, and Techiman South in favour of the NPP after a re-collation exercise held at the EC office in Accra.

Speaking on the Joy News AM Show with Sweety Aboache on Monday, January 6, Dr Tanko-Computer disagreed with the results from the re-collation exercise.

He alleged that the NPP fabricated their pink sheets, which were submitted to the EC for declaration in their favour.

“Do you know that these people manufactured their own pink sheets and arrived at these numbers? They brought their own pink sheets, they didn’t even have them; they just sat at their laptops, designed the pink sheets, and said these were soft copies. That is what they are doing.”

After the re-collation exercise, the results for Tema Central stood at 18,870 votes for the NPP candidate and 18,815 for the NDC.

In Techiman South, the NPP had 46,663 votes, while the NDC had 43,429 votes. In Okaikwei Central, the NPP received 21,099 votes, and the NDC garnered 19,368 votes.

However, Dr Tanko-Computer argued, “These are manufactured figures from the collation centres by the opponents of the NDC. They are the ones who manufactured, brought them there, and declared them.”

He stated that the NDC has its own figures, which they believe reflect the true results of the December 7 polls.

He also stressed that the NDC is respecting the “legal process” and would not engage in any actions that could be detrimental.

Dr Tanko-Computer emphasized that the NDC’s legal team has a plan for addressing the three constituencies declared in favour of the NPP.

Three out of four disputed constituencies were re-collated and declared, and the fourth area, Ablekuma North was suspended due to fresh challenges in re-collating results from some of its polling stations.