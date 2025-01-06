Akufo-Addo to give Mahama tour of Jubilee House ahead of inauguration

In a significant step in Ghana’s democratic transition, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is set to give President-elect John Dramani Mahama, a tour of the Jubilee House on Monday, January 6, 2025.

The gesture, symbolizing Ghana’s political stability, is part of the transition process ahead of the formal handing-over ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

President-elect Mahama, will be accompanied by Vice President-elect, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who will also familiarize herself with her soon-to-be official working environment.

The tour will, include introductions to key staff, a review of operational facilities, and briefings on ongoing initiatives and policies.

This marks a pivotal moment, as Ghana prepares to usher in new leadership, reinforcing the country’s commitment to peaceful transitions of power.

President Akufo-Addo’s tenure, will officially conclude on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, when John Mahama will assume office.

The inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by heads of state, dignitaries, and high-profile guests.