Land dispute escalates in Adjiriganor as family claims legal victories against powerful opponents

By Paul Mamattah

The head of the Nii Mantse Ayiku We family of Nungua, Samuel Nii Odai Quaye, has leveled serious accusations against a group of influential individuals who are allegedly attempting to dispossess Theophilus Teiko Tagoe of a piece of land in Adjiriganor in the Adentan Constituency.

The land in question, situated directly across from the Presbyterian Church and adjacent to the Allied filling station, has been the center of a legal battle for Quaye for the past 15 years, with the latest ruling from the Supreme Court, affirming Theophilus Teiko Tagoe emerging victorious in a Supreme Court ruling in 2023.

However, the fight has continued, with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police (COP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Malaika, and a person known as Sledge, all allegedly backing one Semanhyia’s eldest daughter, Maame Ama, against Theophilus Teiko Tagoe.

Addressing a press conference at Adjiriganor, a suburb of Accra, Mr Quaye expressed his frustrations, revealing that despite Theophilus Teiko Tagoe, emerging victorious in a recent court ruling, he continues to face relentless opposition from the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, as well as individuals identified as Malaika and Sledge.

According to him, these figures are allegedly supporting one of Semanhyia’s eldest daughters, Maame Ama, in her claim against Theophilus Teiko Tagoe’s rightful ownership

“Is COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno and Malaika above the Supreme Court and the law?” Mr. Quaye questioned, suggesting that there is a concerted effort to undermine the legal rulings that have been made in their favour.

Mr Quaye also called on the Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, to clarify whether land owned by a native of Nungua can simply be taken from them.

Mr Quaye’s accusations extend to collusion among local leaders, as he alleges that Gborbu Wulomo, has partnered with COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Maame Ama, and Sledge, to challenge his claim to the land.

He emphasized that after 15 years of defending ownership and clearing trespassers from the land, he is baffled by the motivations of Gborbu Wulomo and his supporters.

The land’s history is complex, with Mr Quaye, noting that it was acquired from several Nungua elders, including the late Gborbu Wulomo, Wor-Lumor Boketey Laweh Tsure I, Nii Kakai, Nii Danfa, and Willinda.

He again questioned the rationale behind Gborbu Wulomo’s current actions, drawing attention to the longstanding ties of ownership and the documentation provided by Nungua Mantse, Nii Odaifio Welentsi III.