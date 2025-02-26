Rogue Police severely injures five innocent workers  at Adjiringanor construction site

Five innocent Ghanaians, are battling for their lives, after a team of police men drawn from the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters, ruthlessly attacked them at a disputed construction site at Adjiringanor on Friday, February 21, 2025.

The five, were beaten to pulp, when the police men went to protect the disputed land for one of the claimants to the land.

While, the injuries of some of the workers was as a result of police beatings, others sustained their injuries in their attempt to ran away from harm by scaling tall walls of the construction site.

The injured, who spoke to The Herald Online from the Adjiringanor Health Centre, where they were receiving treatments, recounted how the men dressed in Police uniform, stormed the site and without provocation started beating them.

Some had deep cuts, with blood dripping all over, with others, having swollen face, while some too dislocated their arms and legs.

According to them, last Friday’s incident, happens to be the third in a series, where they have been attacked.

They narrated how suspected land guards, have in the past also attacked them for just being workers and now uniformed policemen doing same.

The Herald Online gathered from the workers that the police who undertook the ruthless operation were sent by the Inspector General of Police.

At the same time, they told The Herald Online that they were under the instruction of the regional police commander, DCOP Kwasi Annor Arhin, to secure the property.

When The Herald reached out to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Annor Arhin, for his reaction, he indeed confirmed he sanctioned the operation.

In his explanation, he was tasked by the Director General of Legal at the Police Headquarters to provide security, following a petition from a claimant of the property.

He, however, denied being ordered by the Inspector General of Police to embark on Last Friday’s operation which injured five.

“The IGP didn’t call me”, he stressed.