1115 gallons of smuggled cocoa beans seized by Immigration Service

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service stationed at the Akanu Sector Command, with the support of some officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority-Customs Division, have intercepted a truck loaded with smuggled cocoa beans.

The Officers acting on intelligence, seized the truck with registration number AS 2103 -W, driven by one Ibrahim Fatawu.

According to a press release by the Immigration Service which was copied to The Herald, a search conducted on the truck revealed that there were 1115 gallons stuffed with cocoa beans at the Ave-Havi border post which was to be smuggled to Togo.

The statement which was signed by the head of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner Of Immigration, Amoako -Atta, indicated that the 1115 gallons of cocoa beans, have been handed over to officials of COCOBOD, whiles the truck has been impounded and the driver assisting in further investigations.

The Ghana Immigration Service, according to the statement, cautioned smugglers to desist from such act, since it negatively affects Ghana’s economy and also loss of revenue to the Government.

“The Service further commends members of the border community for their collaboration and support in protecting Ghana’s borders”, the statement added.