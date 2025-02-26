NPA boss promises seamless cylinder recirculation

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges associated with implementing the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

He assured businesses operating within the LPG distribution chain of the petroleum downstream industry of the NPA’s continued collaboration to resolve outstanding issues and foster growth.

Mr Tameklo, gave this assurance during a tour of LPG bottling plants operated by Goil, New Gas, and Blue Ocean in the Tema enclave, where he familiarised himself with the new LPG distribution system.

He was accompanied by his two deputies, Dr Sheila Addo and Dr Dramani Bukari.

He stated that the NPA, remains highly pro-business in executing its regulatory mandate, ensuring the protection of Ghanaian businesses that adhere to standards and regulations.

Commenting on the challenges highlighted by the bottling plant owners, the NPA boss, noted that the Authority would take steps to address the issue of unlicensed companies offering door-to-door LPG services, which undermine safety protocols for handling LPG.