Ranking Member Shaheen calls for accountability and global action following genocide determination in Sudan

U.S. Senator, Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement following the Biden administration’s declaration that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have committed genocide in Darfur, Sudan, and the sanctions designation against RSF leader Mohamed “Hemedti” Hamdan Dagalo:

“Today, we face the grim reality that genocide has once again occurred in Darfur. The horrors of this ongoing conflict, including sexual and gender-based violence and forced starvation, demand urgent global action.

While this determination cannot undo the immense and tragic loss of life, it’s a critical step in acknowledging genocide has indeed occurred, holding perpetrators like RSF leader Mohamed ‘Hemedti’ Hamdan Dagalo accountable and in galvanizing collective efforts to end the violence.

“Our international partners and allies must join the Biden administration in sanctioning those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Sudan.

“The immediate nomination of a Sudan Special Envoy as required in the National Defense Authorization Act, should be a top priority of the incoming Trump administration to lead U.S. efforts to support a peaceful resolution to the conflict, press for unrestricted humanitarian aid and support Sudan’s democratic transition.

“ The international community must also ensure that Sudanese women and girls – who have been disproportionately impacted by the violence and brutality – are central to any pursuit of a ceasefire and long-term peace agreement.”

Senator Shaheen has consistently advocated for increased U.S. support in response to the ongoing violence in Sudan, including greater access to humanitarian aid. Through her legislative efforts, including a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2024, she has championed the inclusion of Sudanese women in the peace process. To reinforce this commitment, Senator Shaheen introduced Senate Resolution 831, highlighting the critical role women play in achieving lasting peace in the region.