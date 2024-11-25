Chair Cardin Calls for strong U.S. Leadership at the UN to address conflict, humanitarian crisis in Sudan

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has sent a letter to Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas-Greenfield, urging continued leadership on Sudan, as the United States prepares to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) next month.

Specifically, Chair Cardin, urged the Biden’s administration to convene a high-level briefing at the UNSC and propose a roadmap to address the crisis in Sudan and work toward resolving the conflict.

He also called on Secretary Blinken and Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, to push the UN to take concrete steps to protect civilians, support accountability measures for atrocities, and facilitate humanitarian access.

“The sheer enormity of the numbers of Sudanese who are starving, who have been beaten and raped, who have been murdered due to the color of their skin, who have perished from hunger or disease is unfathomable and keeps growing more inscrutable by the day,” said Chair Cardin.

“Each passing day of global inaction, more Sudanese needlessly suffer and die. I know you agree with me that the situation is unconscionable.

Despite the chorus of ‘never again,’ the world continues to turn away from the tragic crimes against the Sudanese people rather than effectively confronting them. We must not let Sudan fall by the wayside, even in our final days in office,” he concluded