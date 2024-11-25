Ibrahim Mahama flies 10-Year-Old Leukemia patient to South Africa for treatment

In a profound act of generosity, renowned Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama has stepped in to give hope and a lifeline to a 10-year-old girl battling leukemia.

Lisa Laryea, a bright student whose struggle with this critical health condition captured public attention on social media, has received life-saving assistance from Mr Mahama.

He has covered the full cost of her medical treatment, amounting to over $110,000 (approximately 2 million South African Rand).

On Sunday, November 24, 2024, Lisa and her mother were flown to South Africa via a specially chartered air ambulance arranged by Mr Mahama.

The businessman was present at Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 2 to oversee the arrangements and ensure the smooth commencement of their medical journey.

Speaking on the gesture, Rafik Mahama, Special Aide to Ibrahim Mahama, revealed the extent of the philanthropist’s involvement and care.

“When we learned about Lisa’s condition on social media, we knew we had to step in. Every child deserves the opportunity to live a healthy and happy life.

For Mr Mahama, the cost is never a barrier when it comes to saving lives. Doctors in South Africa are already on standby, and by God’s grace, Lisa will return stronger,” Rafik stated.

The family has described this intervention as nothing short of a miracle. Lisa’s mother, overwhelmed with emotion, expressed her gratitude: “We never imagined that someone like Mr. Mahama would care so deeply about our daughter.

He has given Lisa the gift of hope, and we will forever be grateful.”

Mr Mahama’s benevolent act has drawn widespread commendation, with many applauding his commitment to supporting the vulnerable.

For Lisa and her family, it is not only a moment of hope but also a reminder of the power of compassion in transforming lives.

As Lisa begins her treatment in South Africa, her story continues to inspire and serves as a testament to the profound impact of selflessness and kindness in society.

Mr Mahama, was at the Airport to see off Lisa and her relatives in the chartered flight.