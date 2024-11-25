Bawumia, Bryan Acheampong confident of NPP 2024 victory

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed optimism about securing a decisive victory in the 2024 elections. He emphasized that his main focus now is on the margin of his win, citing polls projecting him as the front-runner.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture and MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, reiterated his controversial stance that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in the Saboba constituency on Saturday, November 23, Dr Bawumia, urged voters to ensure a large turnout to vote, ensuring a decisive victory in his favour.

“By the grace of God, Insha Allah, we are winning this election. The only issue for me today, if we vote today, is the gap. How big a gap we are going to give our opponents? I want a big gap. I want all of you to come out, because we want to beat them well, well,” he declared.

His confidence was bolstered by a poll conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong, which projects him to secure 49.1percent of the votes in the upcoming election.

Bryan Acheampong, first sparked controversy after declaring during a unity walk on March 30, 2024, as part of the Kwahu Easter Festival celebrations, where he said, the ruling NPP, will not hand over power to the opposition NDC.

At the event in Mpraeso, he vowed that the NPP, would retain power beyond the 2024 elections.

Addressing a large crowd of party faithful during the NPP’s “Final Walk” in Abetifi on Saturday, November 23, Bryan Acheampong, doubled down on his earlier remarks.

He also assured supporters that the NPP, would reclaim all parliamentary seats lost to the NDC in the 2020 elections.

“Anytime I vote, I do that to encourage the party and the party is on its feet now. As I stated in Mpraeso, I am saying again that we will win, we won’t give the power to them [NDC], not today, nor tomorrow.

“We will win the elections, so as you are leaving here, be encouraged and brave to work for the party, and have hope that you have a party that will support you if it comes to power.”

In other news, Flagbearer of the NPP, has commissioned a GH¢50 million watermelon factory at Walewale in the North East Region.

The watermelon factory, according to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will create 800 direct jobs and 8000 indirect jobs.

Commissioning the factory on Friday, November 22, Dr Bawumia said so far, over 150 factories, have been built under the ‘One district, One factory’ initiative.

The watermelon factory is expected to help address unemployment in the area.

“Today, under ‘One district, One factory’, we have completed over one hundred and fifty factories in Ghana, and one of the factories that we have completed is the Walewale watermelon processing factory. I remember when we started, there were a lot of doubt whether we will be able to deliver this factory. In fact, only a few weeks ago, one of the members of the opposition party in this constituency said, we have put up an empty container, and it was not a factory. Today, I will like him to come and inspect the factory himself,” Dr Bawumia challenged.

The Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam indicated that, the government has ensured strong macro-economic stability in the country.

“The Ghanaian economy has come back to life following the difficulties we faced in the last three years. The indicators are improving by the day and now we want to focus on growth, economic growth, which has also demonstrated that the economy has recovered strongly,” he asserted.

Dr Adam, explained that “Last year, we were supposed to grow at 1.5%. We grew at 2.9%. Half this year, we were supposed to grow at 3.1%, we grew at 5.8%, more than the real GDP growth we recorded in 2019 by 0.5%.”