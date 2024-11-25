YEA empowers 300 youths in Ashanti Region with industrial sewing machines

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has taken a bold step towards reducing unemployment and fostering self-reliance among young Ghanaians.

At a ceremony in the Ashanti Region, the agency distributed 300 industrial sewing machines to beneficiaries of its Apparel and Textile Module.

This initiative, forms part of a nationwide strategy, aimed at equipping the youth with the skills and tools needed to establish self-sustaining businesses.

Speaking at the event, YEA CEO, Kofi Baah Agyapong, emphasized the broader impact of the program.

“This initiative goes beyond providing sewing machines. It’s about creating opportunities for young people to build livelihoods, support their families, and contribute meaningfully to the economy,” he said.

The Apparel and Textile Module, offers comprehensive training by enrolling participants under experienced master craftsmen, tailors, and seamstresses. Trainees undergo rigorous instruction in tailoring and garment production, supported by monthly allowances to cover basic expenses during their training period.

“We promised to provide working tools after the training, and today we are fulfilling that promise. The presence of our Regional and District Directors here underscores our commitment to ensuring these tools reach the intended beneficiaries at the grassroots level,” Mr. Agyapong added.

The programme employs a district-based model, empowering local directors to distribute the machines within their communities. This decentralized approach ensures equitable allocation and enables beneficiaries to start their businesses promptly.

Nationwide Impact of YEA Modules

The Apparel and Textile Module, is just one of the many programs under the YEA’s umbrella.

Across the country, YEA, has rolled out initiatives targeting various sectors to address the growing challenge of youth unemployment.

These include:

Community Protection Assistants: 2,782 young people helping safeguard neighborhoods.

Community Health Workers: 1,479 individuals serving in healthcare roles.

Prison Office Assistants: 157 recruits supporting the justice system.

Kitchen Assistants: 903 workers enhancing efficiency in senior high school (SHS) kitchens.

Security Assistants: 847 personnel ensuring safety in institutions.

Teaching Assistants: 326 individuals sparking learning dreams in classrooms.

Artisanal Trainees: 2,311 young artisans mastering their crafts.

The YEA, has also empowered 402 dressmaking trainees who, like those in the Ashanti Region, are poised to transform their futures through skills acquired in garment-making.

Boosting Small Businesses and the Economy

The agency’s efforts extend beyond training and tools. Under the BEAP program (Business Enhancement and Apprenticeship Program), YEA has supported 1,282 youth working in thriving micro-businesses and provided financial assistance to 615 enterprises. Notable businesses benefiting from YEA’s support include Kenmint Star Enterprise, Kamil Leather Works, Ritaf Catering Services, and Vills Ville Enterprise, among others.

The fashion and garment industry, has also seen significant gains. Six major garment companies received GHS 92,850 each, while 143 small-scale garment businesses were boosted with GHS 18,570 each.

Companies such as Robee Fashion Design, Laurie’s Klodin, and Awuravis Couture are among the beneficiaries, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of YEA’s programs.

In addition to its youth-targeted initiatives, YEA has deployed workers to schools across the Ashanti Region, including Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS, Kumasi High School, and St. Louis SHS, among others. Kitchen and Security Assistants have been placed in these institutions to improve the overall learning environment for students and teachers alike.

A Commitment to Reducing Unemployment

CEO Kofi Baah Agyapong, reaffirmed YEA’s dedication to addressing unemployment: “We can’t completely eliminate unemployment, but with our various modules, we’re reducing it to the barest minimum. Today’s event is a testament to our commitment to creating sustainable opportunities for the youth of Ghana.”

With its dynamic programmes, strategic partnerships, and unwavering focus on youth empowerment, YEA continues to set a high standard for public sector initiatives.

The Ashanti Region’s success story is one of many across the country, proving that with the right support, Ghana’s youth can rise to meet the challenges of the future.