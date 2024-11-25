Doubts over Wontumi FM Presenter’s arrest for spreading false news

..As NCCE wades in

The Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti region, has reported arresting Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, for offences, including publication of false news contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) but pictures of him have since Saturday afternoon been in circulation going about his normal life.

The Wontumi FM presenter, was invited by the Ashanti Regional Police Command on November 23, and was said to have been immediately taken into custody, while preparations are underway to prepare him for court. However, pictures of him circulating on various social media platforms, did not portray a man in police custody.

He was invited over his false assertion that the Electoral Commission (EC) due to the high number of presidential aspirants contesting this year’s election, has divided voting days into two separate dates.

He lied that, the EC had designated December 7, 2024, for electorates to cast their votes only for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, while separate days had been scheduled for other presidential candidates during the upcoming December general elections.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has since condemned the actions of Oheneba Nana Asiedu, in a press release signed by its chairperson, Kathleen Addy.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, made the claims in the studios of Wontumi FM, a radio station in Kumasi. A video of that has since last week Thursday been in circulation on social media shows him making the assertions which the Ghana Police Service, has described as “false and likely to disturb the public peace.”

The Ghana Police Service, subsequently invited Oheneba Nana Asiedu, to assist in their investigations concerning the dissemination of false news.

The police statement on the incident, emphasized the potential repercussions of such misinformation, especially in a politically charged period, leading up to December 7.

The police statement, reiterated that the suspect has been summoned to report to the Ashanti Regional Police Command in Kumasi to provide information and cooperate fully with the investigation process.

The Ghana Police Service, also used the opportunity to caution the general public, with a particular emphasis on media practitioners, about the grave responsibility they bear in disseminating accurate and verified information.

“We urge the public, particularly media practitioners, to exercise utmost caution and responsibility, and refrain from publishing false news which is likely to disturb public peace before, during and after the upcoming general elections”, the state said.

Ahead of the Police summons, the Bono Regional Deputy Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Deputy Spokesperson for the party’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Eric Adjei, had filed a petition with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He called for the arrest of Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a journalist and morning show host for allegedly spreading false information regarding the upcoming elections.

The petition, copied to key officials, including the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission, George Sarpong, the EC Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensa, the President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour and all Media houses, accused Oheneba Nana Asiedu of airing misleading information that could potentially disenfranchise voters ahead of the December 7, 2024 elections.

In his petition, Eric Adjei, accuses Oheneba Nana Asiedu, who hosts a popular morning show on the radio station owned by Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, of disseminating misleading information regarding the upcoming general elections.

On November 18, 2024, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, reportedly claimed live on air that voters would cast their ballots for the first seven candidates on December 7, 2024, but failed to clarify the timing for the remaining presidential candidates.

“This broadcast by Oheneba Nana Asiedu is not just misleading; it’s deliberate and malicious, with the potential to cause serious disaffection among voters.”

“The misinformation is particularly alarming coming so close to the elections, as it could disenfranchise well-meaning Ghanaians from exercising their constitutional rights.” Mr. Adjei stated.

The petitioner stressed that the erroneous information did not originate from the Electoral Commission or any of its agencies, which raises concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

He pointed to Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), which criminalizes the publication of false news with the intent to cause fear or alarm.

“Any person who publishes or reproduces any statement, rumour, or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace knowing or having reason to believe and that the statement, rumour or report is false is guilty of a misdemeanour.” He quoted from the Act.

Mr Adjei added, “By airing such misleading content, Oheneba Nana Asiedu is violating this law, and it is crucial for the police to take swift action.”

The Bono Regional Deputy Communication officer of the NDC, also noted that the management of Wontumi Radio, presumably with the approval of Chairman Wontumi, has not condemned Oheneba Nana Asiedu’s statements, suggesting tacit support for misinformation that could undermine the electoral process.

“The utterances made by Oheneba Nana Asiedu have the potential to cause alarm and fear at a critical juncture before the elections. It is imperative that law enforcement agencies act promptly to prevent civil unrest and protect the democratic integrity of our nation.” Mr Adjei asserted in his petition.

In his plea to the Police, he commended their efforts in upholding peace and democracy in Ghana. “I commend the Ghana Police Service for their unwavering stance against comments that have the propensity to incite violence. We need to ensure that such reckless utterances receive immediate attention to protect the sanctity of our democracy.”

As the elections loom just weeks away, this development raises significant questions about the responsibility of media houses and their personnel in maintaining the integrity of information disseminated to the public. The outcome of this petition will be closely watched by citizens ahead of the crucial election period.

The NCCE, condemned the presenter’s broadcast and labeled his statements as “false, misleading, and a dangerous form of disinformation intended to confuse the public and undermine the electoral process.”

The NCCE reiterated that this year’s general elections will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, as scheduled.

“The attention of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has been drawn to a video circulating on social media where one Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a presenter with a Kumasi-Based Radio and Television station is misinforming the general public about the election 2024.

“The presenter is heard making claims that ‘the number of Presidential Aspirants for this year’s general election is many, and so the voting days have been scheduled separately for the aspirants. ‘ He claims there are two voting days: the first one for aspirants 1 to 7 and a later date for the remaining aspirants.

“These statements are false and misleading and amongst to disinformation. The NCCE urges the general public to ignore the video and its content.

“Officially, there is only one voting day for the election 2024. Saturday, 7th December, 2024 is the day. Voting starts from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm for both Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates. All qualified Presidential Candidates in the December polls will be on one ballot, and the electorate will vote for their preferred candidate. The same goes for Parliamentary Aspirants.

The NCCE condemns such deliberate and orchestrated actions by some individuals, media personalities and political actors who spread fake news and mislead the general public.

The Commission entreats all to verify information before sharing.

Disinformation is a threat to democracy and we must collectively reject it. The Commission will continue to intensify civic and voter education nationwide to empower citizens with knowledge even as we head to the December, 7 polls and beyond.

The National Commission for Civic Education, commends the Ghana Police Service for its swift action in handling the matter. We are assured that the law will take its full course to deter others from taking such actions.