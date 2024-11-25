Mahama reiterates his anti-corruption stance

Former President and National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has boldly described himself as the “nightmare” of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over his pledge to vigorously fight corruption.

Speaking at a rally at Somanya in the Eastern Region, Mahama, noted that NPP leaders frequently reference him in their speeches, which he attributes to his firm stance on recovering alleged misappropriated funds by the current government.

Mahama’s comments, come in response to a circulating video showing NPP running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, mistakenly endorsing him, instead of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during an NPP campaign event.

Mr Mahama, seized the moment to assert that his anti-corruption pledge, branded as the “ORAL” policy, has rattled the NPP, making him a significant concern for the party.

“Because of my ORAL policy, I have become a nightmare for the NPP,” Mr Mahama told the crowd, reiterating his commitment to address corruption and hold those responsible accountable if elected.

Mahama, pledged to prioritize the construction of a bridge over the Afram River in the Eastern Region if elected president.

Mahama emphasized that the bridge would improve transportation, enabling the swift movement of foodstuffs from the Afram Plains, one of Ghana’s key agricultural hubs, to other parts of the country.

Mahama expressed frustration over the government’s neglect of the project, despite having secured loans for its development.

He questioned why the bridge, which is essential for both the local population and regional economic growth, has not been constructed as planned.

In 2022, Parliament approved a funding package of €350 million for the bridge’s construction, along with 124 kilometres of roads in the Afram Plains area, including routes from Adawso to Bunso, and Ekye-Amanfrom. However, Mahama noted that work on the project has yet to begin, which he described as a grave disrespect to the people of the region.

“If given the mandate, my government will ensure that such important infrastructure projects are completed to improve the livelihoods of Ghanaians,” Mahama assured, pledging to address these developmental gaps.